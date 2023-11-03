Lisa Vanderpump Makes Big Announcement on the Eve of BravoCon

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump made a big announcement on November 2, 2023. The restauranteur will be opening a new bar and lounge on the Las Vegas strip, this time at The Flamingo.

“We are thrilled to announce we are opening @flamingovegas! It’s truly very exciting for us to be asked to create a unique concept on the iconic Las Vegas Strip,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post. “We’ve so enjoyed our relationship with @caesarsentertainment, and we are excited to expand,” she added.

She currently has two locations on the strip. Her cocktail bar at Caesar’s Palace called Vanderpump Cocktail Garden opened in 2019. Three years later, Vanderpump Paris at the Paris Hotel & Casino opened its doors.

Vanderpump’s announcement came just one night before BravoCon 2023 kicked off. She has arrived in Vegas for the event and will be taking part in a variety of panels over the next three days. The full BravoCon scheduled can be seen here.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Name of Lisa Vanderpump’s New Lounge Has a Special Meaning

The name for the new location has a special meaning for the “Vanderpump Rules” star. For starters, “Pinky” has long been Vanderpump’s nickname. In fact, her grandson, Teddy, calls her “Nanny Pinky.”

Opening a new bar and lounge at The Flamingo gave Vanderpump the perfect opportunity to use her nickname and to design a new space with a pink theme.

“Through our design company, @VanderpumpAlain, we are embracing the unique history of Flamingo Las Vegas, and the designs will be reminiscent of a bygone era. Caesars has allowed us the creativity to truly delve into the Art Deco style and create something that will encompass the stunning design of that time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The building will extend into a dramatic conservatory that will enhance the façade of the Flamingo on the Las Vegas Strip. Stay tuned and follow @pinkysbyvanderpump for details,” she added.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This is going to be incredible,” one person wrote.

“The name Pinky’s is everything,” someone else said.

Vanderpump’s newly announced location doesn’t have an opening date, but it will likely open its doors in 2024.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Also Expanding to Tahoe

In June 2023, Vanderpump announced the opening of another bar and lounge in Nevada.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be expanding with @caesarsentertainment,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself,” she added.

A few weeks later, construction began and temporary signage went up outside of the venue.

“Throw me to the wolves… construction walls are up and the work onsite begins,” read the caption on an Instagram photo. Wolf will open this winter.

Vanderpump continues to provide updates on her new ventures on social media. After departing “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2019, Vanderpump’s focus is on growing her restaurant business and she isn’t looking back.

“Opening two new restaurants this year. I’ve got Vanderpump Rules, I’ve got the dog foundation…I don’t think I would have time,” Vanderpump told Access Hollywood in May 2023. In addition, Vanderpump mentioned not having many friends left on the cast.

“I don’t like many of them. I don’t want to get into that kind of punch-up every night,” she said.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Called Out by Former RHOBH Guest