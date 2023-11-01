Kyle Richards Gets Called Out by Former RHOBH Guest Over Divorce Comments

Kyle Richards is being called out by psychic medium Allison DuBois. DuBois was on season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She attended a dinner party hosted by Camille Grammer, and did readings for the ladies. The episode has since been dubbed “the dinner party from hell.”

In October 2023, Richards’ was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live,” when DuBois’ name was brought up. After the episode, DuBois accusing Richards of misquoting what she originally said when she did a reading for the reality star.

“Oh Kyle, you looked so bothered by the mention of my name tonight and Dinner Party From Hell prediction on WWHL. I had to watch it for homework for David Yontef’s podcast Behind the Velvet Rope interview since, I don’t watch Housewives and they have a new season. Imagine my surprise when I was mentioned on Andy’s show,” DuBois captioned an Instagram post on October 26, 2023.

“Kyle, STOP misquoting me. I said ‘he’ll never emotionally fulfill you and when your kids are older, you’ll have nothing in common. You’ll stay with him and he’ll take care of you.’ I NEVER used the word DIVORCE. I don’t care either way, but I never mentioned that. Be accurate,” she added.

Allison DuBois Told Kyle Richards Her Husband Wouldn’t ‘Emotionally Fulfill’ Her

During Richards’ reading, DuBois made a somewhat bold prediction about the future of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. “He will never emotionally fulfill you. Know that,” DuBois told the mother of four at the time.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen brought up that moment. Richards, who was a guest on the show alongside pal Teddi Mellencamp, was asked if she thought DuBois’s prediction was correct.

“No,” Richards replied. “My husband and I were very, very happy. This is not fake. We really had an amazing marriage for a very long time,” she continued, adding, “I really do believe she was picking up on what Camille was going through, because Camille wasn’t being honest about that at the time. Remember, at that point, nobody knew anything.”

Meanwhile, DuBois wished Richards well.

“Good luck, it’s your life, just live it. Since, Kyle mentioned this on National TV, I had to set the record straight,” DuBois wrote in her Instagram post.

Allison DuBois Previously Spoke Out About Kyle Richards’ Separation

Shortly after People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky had split, DuBois released a statement on Instagram.

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment ‘I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now).’ Mic drop,” she captioned a post.

In a statement released on social media, Richards and Umansky admitted to having a rough year of marriage but denied that they are getting a divorce.

