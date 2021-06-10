Lisa Vanderpump Reveals if She’ll Return to RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight on if she would ever return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Vanderpump starred on RHOBH from the beginning in 2010 until leaving after season nine in 2019. When asked if she would ever return to the Bravo franchise, Vanderpump neither confirmed nor denied the possibility.

“I don’t know,” Vanderpump shared with E! News’ “Daily Pop” on June 3. “I’ve got so much. I’ve got four shows going on.” Vanderpump currently stars on “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” “Vanderpump Dogs,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and “Pooch Perfect.”

The mom of two decided to leave RHOBH after season nine from the infamous “Puppygate” and her friendship breakup with ex-BFF Kyle Richards. Vanderpump was struggling with the sudden loss of her brother, and her friendship with Richards began to crumble. Fellow cast member Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Center, but the dog wasn’t a fit with her family, so they decided to give it away to another family.

When the story got leaked to a news outlet, many of the cast members thought Vanderpump had something to do with it. Richards and Vanderpump’s friendship came to a screeching halt when Richards confronted Vanderpump in her home and accused her of leaking the story. Since then, the two have not reconciled, but they do run into each other from time to time.

“Well apart from when I see her in a restaurant, ‘cause she always runs up to me normally and says something,” Vanderpump told E! News in regards to Richards. “I’m like, unless it’s going to start with an apology, where do you go, you know? If you call somebody a liar and they swear on your children’s lives, to me that’s like, ‘Oh OK.'”

Vanderpump Has Hinted That the Cast Would Need to Change for Her to Rejoin

Vanderpump has never been one to shy away from her thoughts and opinions. The restaurant owner appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in March where she shaded the current RHOBH cast.

Vanderpump reacted to the addition of Richards’s sister, Kathy Hilton to the Real Housewives franchise. Hilton has quickly come a beloved “friend” of the Housewives on the eleventh season.

She said the addition of the mom of Paris Hilton is a “positive aspect” to the show she exited. “I love Kathy,” she shared. Vanderpump then admitted that she would be open to working with Hilton.

“It’s been such a long time and I’ve just got a lot going on, you know,” Vanderpump said. “I’ve been writing a book and everything. But I do love Kathy …If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility!”

Vanderpump Dished She Left RHOBH at a ‘Low Point’ in Her Life

RHOBH and “Vanderpump Rules” viewers watched as the Bravo star dealt with the heartbreaking and sudden loss of her brother. Vanderpump told Cosmopolitan in March that she left RHOBH, “under pretty sad circumstances. ”

“I think you saw that and experienced that with me. I was at a very low point in my life, and there was no joy in that situation,’” she said. The busy star added that she is already very busy with three TV shows, a book, a podcast, and her restaurants.

“I just want to get my life back to normal and open our businesses right now,” Vanderpump said, adding of her future on RHOBH: “I can never say never but I could definitely say never right now.”

While she confirmed that it’s “never” for now, Vanderpump also admitted she can never truly say never to a future RHOBH diamond. “You can never say never, because I always said I’d never do a reality show in the first place,” Vanderpump admitted to Us Weekly in March. “I had so many good experiences that came from that and I had such a good relationship with the production. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was born out of that.”

