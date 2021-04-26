PHOTO: Lisa Vanderpump Reconnects With RHOBH Cast Member

Lisa Vanderpump may no longer star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but it looks like she still occasionally hangs out with familiar faces. Vanderpump and former cast member Joyce Giraud caught up at Vanderpump’s Pump Restaurant on Saturday, April 24.

The women each posted a video of them laughing together on Instagram. Giraud captioned the video, “Lots of laughter! Lots of hair fixing. Great conversations! Delicious Food! = #AboutLastNight with my beautiful babe @lisavanderpump & our wonderful men who just adore us, let us be & have the best time ever!” Vanderpump posted the same video and added the caption, “Oh yeh, happy Sunday …”

Other “Real Housewives” seemed to love the duo. “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman commented under Giraud’s post, “You are just so beautiful sweet Joyce,” and she replied back, “you are.” Hollman also commented on Vanderpump’s video, “Aww- love this.” “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Lizzie Rovsek chimed in writing, “Omg I love you.”

Giraud starred on RHOBH for just one season in 2013. Vanderpump, on the other hand, starred on the Bravo franchise from season one in 2010 to season nine in 2019 after the infamous “Puppygate.”

Vanderpump Recently Shaded the Current RHOBH Cast

Vanderpump has never been one to shy away from her thoughts and opinions. The restaurant owner appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in March where she dished about the current RHOBH cast.

Vanderpump reacted to the addition of her ex-bff Kyle Richards’s sister, Kathy Hilton to the Real Housewives franchise. Hilton will appear as a “friend” of the Housewives for the new, eleventh season.

Surprisingly, Vanderpump said the addition of the mom of Paris Hilton is a “positive aspect” to the show she exited. “I love Kathy,” she shared. Vanderpump then admitted that she would be open to working with Hilton.

“It’s been such a long time and I’ve just got a lot going on, you know,” Vanderpump said. “I’ve been writing a book and everything. But I do love Kathy …If you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility!”

Vanderpump Revealed if She Would Ever Return to RHOBH

Ever since Vanderpump left the Bravo series, fans have missed her and want to know if she would ever consider coming back. Vanderpump has been outspoken that she does not keep in touch with any of the current RHOBH cast members. Vanderpump told Cosmopolitan in March she left RHOBH, “under pretty sad circumstances. ”

“I think you saw that and experienced that with me. I was at a very low point in my life, and there was no joy in that situation,’” she said. “I just want to get my life back to normal and open our businesses right now,” Vanderpump said, adding of her future on RHOBH: “I can never say never but I could definitely say never right now.”

But Vanderpump confessed that she can never say never when it comes to the future. “You can never say never, because I always said I’d never do a reality show in the first place,” Vanderpump admitted to Us Weekly in March. “I had so many good experiences that came from that and I had such a good relationship with the production. Vanderpump Rules was born out of that.”

