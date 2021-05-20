Lisa Vanderpump News: Dead Earwig Found in a Bottle of Vanderpump Rosé

In Lisa Vanderpump news, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is making headlines after someone found bugs in a bottle of Vanderpump’s signature rosé. According to Page Six, one bottle of Vanderpump Rosé contained at least one dead earwig. A photo of the dead bug floating along the bottom of the glass bottle was shared by the outlet on May 19, 2021.

The gross find was uncovered by someone at a Las Vegas liquor store, presumably an employee. The bottle of wine, which was dated 2018, was not sold, according to the report.

A source told Page Six that consumers of Vanderpump Rosé should “thoroughly inspect” any and all bottles before purchasing and/or pouring a drink.

The Vanderpump family, including Lisa, her husband Ken, their daughter Pandora, and her husband Jason Sabo, first introduced their own brand of rosé in 2017.

“Rosé became a passion of our family after living in the South of France for many years. Our affinity for the classic Provence style inspired us to create our own, and in 2017 we decided to launch Vanderpump Rosé, a fresh and bright wine from sun-drenched Côtes de Provence region. It is our hope that you will enjoy it as much as we do,” the Vanderpump Wines website reads in part.

In addition to Vanderpump Rosé, the family introduced Vanderpump Sonoma Coast Estate Chardonnay and Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon in 2020. These wines are sold at various liquor retailers around the country.

Earwigs Are not Poisonous & Do not Pose a Threat to Humans

The rosé is from Provence, France, though Page Six’s source does not believe that’s where the earwigs entered the bottles. Instead, the source thinks the bottle company may not have cleaned the bottles thoroughly. Of course, the question begs, how did an earwig find its way into the bottle?

For those unfamiliar, an earwig is an easily recognizable insect due to a set of pincers that almost look like a tail. According to Orkin, these insects are not poisonous and do not carry disease.

“Earwigs move into homes to find food or because of a change in weather. They usually wind up indoors while seeking shelter or just happen to wander inside through open doors. Earwigs prefer cool, damp areas and may enter homes during extended dry periods,” reads the Orkin website.

The Bugs Found in Vanderpump’s Wine May Be an Isolated Incident

EXCLUSIVE: Bugs found in Lisa Vanderpump's rosé bottles https://t.co/nc0AOyGOoQ pic.twitter.com/21L9kdUeBR — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2021

Despite being an unpleasant thing to find in a bottle of wine, distributor Palm Bay International has not received more than this one complaint, suggesting that this could be an isolated incident.

“This is the first we are learning of it. We stand behind the quality and integrity of the wines in our portfolio and require rigorous standards at the production and bottling facilities that we work with. We’d welcome the chance to connect directly with the individual who encountered this issue, as in five years of selling this product we have never received any retailer or customer complaints of this nature. Thank you!” the company said in a statement to Page Six.

Vanderpump has not spoken out about the bug found in the bottle.

