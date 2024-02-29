Luann De Lesseps Gives Dating Update Following Joe Bradley Hookup Rumors

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps sent shockwaves through the Bravo-verse after a rumored hookup with “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley. The rumors began swirling after de Lesseps and Bradley appeared together on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” — at which Bradley talked about his relationship with fellow Bravolebrity Danielle Olivera from “Summer House” — that was taped on January 24.

Following their WWHL taping, in which de Lesseps flirted with Bradley in front of Olivera, who was in the studio audience, reports came out that the pair were “all over each other” at The Dream Hotel. A source close to Bradley denied these claims, and de Lesseps later told TMZ, “He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way. No he did not sleep over at my house. People love to think those things, of course they do, it’s sexy.”

Now, de Lesseps has moved on to another man, and has opened up about her dating life in a February 28 interview with Derek Zagami, which Zagami posted on Instagram.

Luann De Lesseps Went Out With an Older Man

Despite telling TMZ that if Bradley and Olivera were to break up she would date him in a heartbeat, saying, “Hell yeah! Are you kidding me? Well, I’m a little bit of a cougar, let’s put it that way,” de Lesseps, 58, found herself going out with an older man.

“I actually had a date last night with a guy that’s 62 but really attractive,” de Lesseps said. “He continues to model to this day, does very well as the salt-and-pepper gray, husband, commercial type of guy but very nice.”

Then, in the spirit of her “F Marry Kill” cabaret show, Zagami asked de Lesseps which of her former RHONY castmates, Jill Zarin, Sonja Morgan, and Bethenny Frankel, she would F, Marry, or Kill.

“Oh that’s easy,” the Countess replied. “Well, you know Sonja’s been trying to F me for years so I’m going to have to f*** Sonja. And I’m going to marry Jill Zarin because she’s so nice and she got me on the ‘Housewives’, and she’s got a lot of money now. So I’m going to marry Jill, and I’m definitely going to kill Bethenny.”

Joe Bradley’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ Co-Stars Don’t Buy His Story

Play

“Southern Hospitality” star Maddi Reese appeared on the February 13 episode of WWHL, and when asked her thoughts about the Bradley-de Lesseps hookup rumors, she said, “I think you will see that play out at our reunion.”

Days before the reunion aired, on February 20, a headline came out confirming that Bradley and Olivera had gone their separate ways following the rumors, with Bradley saying, “I just don’t think I’m in a position as a 28-year-old guy who works at a nightclub to be the caliber of man for Danielle Olivera, who is just ahead of me in life in a lot of ways, as far as maturity and where she stands in her career.”

Then, in a February 22 clip from the “Southern Hospitality” reunion, Bradley admitted that he did “cross a line” at the hotel with de Lesseps, “But I did not kiss her, we did not hook up.”

Bradley’s castmates didn’t buy his explanation, however, with multiple co-stars asking “Are you 99% sure you did not hook up?” and TJ Dinch telling him, “I think you should be honest,” adding that he was 99% sure that Bradley and de Lesseps did hook up.

