Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Chemistry With Joe Bradley

Luann de Lesseps and “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley caused a stir in January 2024 when reports began circulating that they were spotted “all over each other” at a hotel after taping their flirty “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

De Lesseps addressed some of the reports, telling TMZ, “Well we definitely had great chemistry, and we went out to have drinks. What’s wrong with that?” she asked. TMZ asked the Countess if she and Bradley were a “thing” now but she said they weren’t and that he has a girlfriend, “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera.

“He’s got a girlfriend, but we definitely had great chemistry, let’s put it that way,” she shared. She also denied the rumor that Bradley slept at her home after the WWHL appearance. “No he did not sleep over at my house,” she shared. “People love to think those things, of course they do, it’s sexy.”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum was then asked whether she’d pursue Bradley, 28, if he and Olivera were to break up, and without hesitation, she replied, “Hell yeah! Are you kidding me?” De Lesseps, 58, added, “Well, I’m a little bit of a cougar, let’s put it that way,” she laughed.

Danielle Olivera Has Commented on Joe Bradley’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Appearance

Olivera was in the audience at Bradley and De Lesseps’ “Watch What Happens Live” taping and posted a few times to make that clear. She posted to her Instagram Stories a photo of the couple together in his dressing room and captioned it, “Baby’s first WWHL LFG.” After the reports of his flirty night out with De Lesseps began circulating, Danielle also posted a brief message to her Stories that said, “In what world.”

Olivera also chimed in from the audience when host Andy Cohen asked Bradley if the two Bravo stars were in a relationship. “We’re not seeing anyone else,” Olivera said.

When the “Southern Hospitality” star explained how he and Olivera met at BravoCon 2023, De Lesseps joked, “Good thing she walked down the hall before me. That’s all I can tell you, Joe.”

Joe Bradley Said He Thought He & Danielle Olivera Were Moving Too Fast Just Before His WWHL Appearance

Despite Olivera’s comments on WWHL and De Lesseps’ assertion to TMZ that Bradley has a girlfriend, the “Southern Hospitality” star told Us Weekly the same week that he was “pressing the brakes” on their romance.

He said he felt like they’d been moving too fast and that he wasn’t yet in the best place to be able to commit to Olivera in the way she deserved. The new Bravo star said his seven-year age gap with Olivera, 35, wasn’t an issue, but that he simply wanted to make sure they were “in the best place possible” before becoming an official couple, as he said he still needed to work on his communication skills.

In that interview, he said they were not yet using labels like boyfriend and girlfriend but were figuring out their next steps.

