Luann de Lesseps Opens up About Her Future on RHONY

Chic, c’est la vie.

During a recent interview with People, Luann de Lesseps gave an update on her future on “The Real Housewives of New York,” revealing that she would like to come back for another season of the franchise, explaining that she “loves” the show.

“I love the show and I’ve been on it for a long time,” Lesseps told the outlet on Nov. 23, 2021. “I can’t see any reason why I wouldn’t be on the show next season.” Lesseps continued, “People are like, ‘Are you going to stay on for another season?’ Et cetera. We’ll see.” However, if Lesseps doesn’t come back for another season for some reason, she admitted that she sees a lot of cabaret in her future. “I love so much being creative with my cabaret and I love my work in television,” Lesseps said. “I’ve been at it a long time, even before the Housewives. I used to work for Italian television… [I want] to keep on being active, to keep working in television and to enjoy a thriving cabaret career. I do love performing, I do love the live interaction with the fans, and I love the creative aspect of putting together a cabaret show. If I can do this for many years to come, that would be such a gift.” Lesseps has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” since its first season.

Andy Cohen Said That ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Is Currently on Pause





Andy Cohen Shares Major Housewives Updates: OC, Dubai, Atlanta, Miami and More! (Exclusive) Andy Cohen chats with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the latest ‘Real Housewives’ updates and his new book, ‘Glitter Every Day.’ Cohen recently announced the franchise is heading to Dubai for its first international iteration. He teases the series will, ‘Shed some light on what's going on [in the UAE] culturally.’ Cohen reflects on the ‘Beverly… 2021-11-13T16:00:10Z

It’s unclear who exactly will be coming back for another season of “The Real Housewives of New York,” as Andy Cohen recently revealed that the show is on a hiatus. Last season, the franchise faced ultra-low ratings and even a canceled reunion after there was a lot of drama behind-the-scenes involving the current cast.

“You know, we talked about the season of Orange County that people didn’t love, this last season of New York was a season that wasn’t people’s favorite,” Cohen said to Entertainment Tonight in Nov. 2021. “But again, it was shot during COVID, we went to Salem, Massachusetts, probably a place we wouldn’t have gone in other seasons. We went to Ramona’s house quite a lot, and we’re looking forward to next season and building on it.”

Cohen also added, “It’s a fun problem to have. How do we make a great show better? And that’s what we’re working on.”

De Lesseps and Ramona Singer Said That a Cast Shakeup Would Be a Good Thing

Although it may not be ideal, both Lesseps and her costar Ramona Singer said during a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that they wouldn’t mind a cast shakeup for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“Well first of all you can’t believe anything you read,” Singer said during the appearance. “But I do think we could use some more cast members. If we come back, I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on, because I’ve got to haze somebody new!” Lesseps also chimed in, “We’re only five right now, so we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises, so I think we need kind of a reboot and it’s always nice to have new people on the show also — make new friends and experience new personalities and different energies.”

