Real Housewives Star Trashes Bethenny Frankel’s Podcast

A “Real Housewives” star had a lot to say about Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast “Rewives.” The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star launched her new pod in November 2022, and while she has plenty of podcast experience with her “Just B” show, even Bravo host Andy Cohen was surprised by her new venture.

On his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Cohen said he was taken aback by Frankel’s “Rewives” news because she’s been “trashing” the “toxic” Housewives franchise for years. “And now she’s doing a ‘Housewives’ recap podcast,” Cohen said.

And Cohen isn’t the only one who’s surprised.

Luann de Lesseps Blasted Bethenny Frankel & Her ‘Rewives’ Podcast

Frankel left RHONY for good in 2019, and she hasn’t hidden her feelings about the franchise. In October 2021, just as the Bravo-approved tell-all, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé,” came out, Frankel revealed that she refused to participate in interviews for the book. She also tweeted, “I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s “rich”….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.”

One year later, one of Frankel’s ex co-stars thinks she could have left the franchise on a “high note.” While speaking on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” with David Yontef podcast on December 5, 2022, Luann de Lesseps said, “Bethenny, she dissed the show and now she’s doing her podcast about the Housewives. You know, be cool. Don’t be like all uncool.”

De Lesseps noted that Frankel left RHONY and “tried out different things,” some of which didn’t pan out for her, so then she returned to the show and left again.

“And, you know, she’s never had a kind thing to say about the Housewives,” de Lesseps said. “The truth is that, the Housewives has made her career, and then she poo-pooed the Housewives and now she’s back. You know, is that cool or uncool? … She’s had nothing good to say about the show or any of us. She’s blocked me on social media, you know, and now she gets to talk about me? You know, it’s just not cool.”

De Lesseps questioned why Frankel has her blocked on Instagram for “years” and called it “weird” for her to now be doing a show where she talks about her and the other Housewives. She also noted that when Frankel first left RHONY, she refused to speak about the Housewives at all.

“She wouldn’t even say the word Housewives when she did an interview. She wouldn’t even refer to it,” de Lesseps said. “And now she’s using it to gain a presence for a podcast. I just feel like it’s a pathetic move.”

De Lesseps also made it clear that she won’t be listening to Frankel’s new podcast. “I’m the kind of girl that doesn’t look in the rearview mirror,” she said. “I look in the windshield. You know, I don’t, you know, I’m not going back and doing, talking about old episodes of The Housewives. You know why? Because I’m making new episodes about the Housewives!”

This Isn’t the First Time Luann De Lesseps Blasted Bethenny Frankel’s Podcast

De Lesseps previously slammed Frankel’s new gig during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast. “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to ‘Housewives’ because of all of her failed pivots since the ‘Housewives,’” de Lesseps said in early November. “It’s a pretty desperate scenario.”

“She’s trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going” de Lesseps added. “She’s thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. …So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast I don’t think anybody wants to listen to.”

She also said she never sees Frankel being asked back to RHONY for a legacy series or anything else. “I don’t think there’s a world where we need Bethenny or actually want to see her on the show,” she said.

