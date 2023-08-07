RHONJ Star Responds to Safety Rumors Pertaining to Louie Ruelas

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is setting the record straight following a report that she was “afraid” to film with Louie Ruelas.

In an interview with Extra, Margaret Josephs denied ever saying that she was afraid to film with Teresa Giudice’s husband.

“I never said that,” Josephs told the outlet. “I never said I was afraid to film with him. I’m not afraid to film with anybody. I’m not afraid of anybody. I think my position on the show has shown that,” she continued, adding, “I don’t live in fear. I just have standards.”

Josephs comments come after a source claimed that Josephs felt unsafe around the father of two.

“Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie. She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie. The cast is still very much divided and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion,” an unnamed source told The U.S. Sun in early July 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Margaret Josephs Made Bold Claims About Louie Ruelas at the Season 13 Reunion

Play

During the 3-part RHONJ reunion, Josephs brought receipts and decided that she was going to try to out Ruelas in front of the rest of the cast. She made bold claims that Giudice’s husband actually called her son.

“My child was called and threatened at work by Louie and we have the phone records,” Josephs said, with the phone records to prove it. “My child would have no idea who this person is. It happened last week, April 13th, that’s his phone number,” she said, handing the paperwork over to host Andy Cohen.

When Cohen asked if that was his phone number listed on the paper, he said yes. A fight ensued, with Giudice going to bat for her husband and Josephs didn’t hold back.

“You are gaslit every single day. He belittled you. He makes you look like an a******,” Josephs said.

The Whole Cast Is Returning for Season 14

Despite rumors that there would be a cast shake-up following a tumultuous season 13 reunion, People magazine has confirmed that the full cast will be returning for a 14th season.

The report also indicates that filming for the new season is slated to begin sometime in August 2023.

As for the cast’s concerns about Ruelas, some of which were brought up during the season 13 reunion, he will still be a part of the show when things pick back up. In fact, when Cohen was asked if Ruelas would face any sort of repercussions after his claims that he had a private investigator dig in on some of the cast members, but that won’t be the case.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Cohen explained that Ruelas couldn’t really be fired from the show — because he’s not technically a part of the show. “He’s married to a cast member so it’s really about whatever is going on with [Teresa Giudice],” Cohen said.

As far as where Josephs stands with Ruelas — and Giudice, for that matter — she told Extra, “I think the reunion said it all.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Calls Out ‘Ridiculous Lie’ Involving Sutton Stracke