Joe Giudice Speaks Out About Teresa’s New Husband Louie Ruelas

Joe Giudice opened up about Louie Ruelas — and he had a lot to say. In a June 2023 interview, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice admitted that although her new husband did something “weird” in the past, he still thinks he’s a great guy.

Ruelas is a controversial figure. Before he married Teresa in August 2022, there were allegations of domestic violence in his first marriage, although his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino, ultimately did not press charges against him. More recently, Ruelas’ former fiancée Vanessa Reiser, filed a restraining order against him with allegations of harassment, according to Us Weekly.

Joe Giudice is Happy Teresa Has Louie Ruelas in Her Life

Despite Ruelas’ controversial history, in a June 12, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast , Giudice said he still approves of him and is fine with him being a paternal figure for his four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

“I mean, look, from what I gather of Louie, he seems like a nice guy,” Giudice said. “They’re happy together, and I’m glad they’re together. I’m glad that he’s there and he’s with her. And, you know, he’s looking after my kids as well, which is good. … At least there’s a man in that house, you know what I mean. So, I mean, it’s good, you know, because obviously I can’t be there and you know.”

Giudice is living in the Bahamas after being deported out of the U.S. following a prison sentence for fraud.

In the interview with Yontef, Giudice did admit that a controversial video of Ruelas taken during a “warrior camp,” that surfaced in 2021 was a bit strange. In the video, Ruelas appeared to be begging an unnamed ex to forgive him as he stood amid a group of shirtless men. “I mean, I thought it was kind of strange, Giudice admitted of the video. “I mean, I didn’t really pay attention but someone sent it to me and I was like ‘wow, okay.’”

“Yeah, was he maybe a little weird in that video? Yes, I mean, who knows?” Giudice added. “Was he drunk in that video? I don’t know, you know. I mean, I have no idea. Why was he acting like that? I don’t know. It was a little weird, but I mean is he a nice guy? He seems to be like a very nice guy. ..I mean, he’s been nice to me. He’s called me. He’s been a man. “

Giudice also revealed that Ruelas asked for his “blessing” before he married Teresa. “To me, he seems like a good guy,” he added. “I don’t know. Could I say anything bad about him? No. He hasn’t done anything bad. So I can’t say anything bad. “

Joe Giudice Hinted That He Would Still Be Married to Teresa if They Hadn’t Joined RHONJ

Ruelas previously told Us Weekly that he called Giudice before he married Teresa and assured him that everything would be “okay” and that they would be a “team.”

And while he is happy that his ex-wife found love with Ruelas, Giudice admitted that he will “always” love her. “She’s the mother of my kids,” he said. “I mean, I’ve known her since she was a kid. And it’s unfortunate what happened with us. But, I mean, look, what are you gonna do? … She’s a good mom. She was a good wife too, you know.”

Ruelas also suggested that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is part of the reason his 20-year marriage to Teresa ended. “I’m sure we would [still be married],” he said when asked if the Bravo reality show was contributing factor in the end of his marriage. “I mean, we had four kids. I don’t think we were going anywhere.”

Giudice explained that their forced separation after his jail sentence is the main reason why the marriage had to end, because Teresa wanted to remain in New Jersey while he was deported to Italy.

