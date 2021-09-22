Margaret Josephs Updates Feud With Danielle Staub

Once a Jersey feud, always a Jersey feud.

Once upon a time, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs was bffs with former star Danielle Staub. The two had a solid friendship for about a year, but things quickly began falling apart. Among their many arguments included an infamous husband pool throwing and hair-pulling incident.

Since their falling out, Josephs has declared that the two have “no relationship whatsoever,” she said in a September interview with Nicki Swift.

“[Danielle] was just so sick,” she told the outlet. “I’ve never had a physical attack like that. She got me from behind. I was very taken aback, and I was like, ‘This is just not going to happen, and I’m not going to be friends with something like this. I’m not going to work with someone like this.’”

She added, “I mean, there’s no relationship whatsoever, obviously. I feel sorry for her. She lives in a world that’s not reality, unfortunately. She makes up her own reality in her head, has her own perspective on things…She lives in some dream world. I feel sorry for her. That’s it.

As for the rest of the RHONJ cast, Josephs assured fans that they will not be seeing a Staub return – at least anytime soon.

“No one wants to work with someone who is so unstable,” she told Nikki Swift. “I mean, that was 1,000% true. No one. I think Bravo doesn’t tolerate. There’s a zero violence policy. That’s just not the show it is. That was truly a violent moment. It crossed the line.”

Josephs Called Staub ‘Damaged’

This interview wasn’t the first time Josephs opened up about her friendship with Staub. The “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget” author has analyzed how their relationship changed over time.

“I think some people are insecure and they cannot distinguish between reality and camera,” she said on the “Mention It All” podcast earlier this year in April. “I think that’s what’s disturbing. Danielle is not a horrible person. I think she is damaged.”

She continued saying, “I know she’s going off on Instagram and saying horrible things about me, it doesn’t bother me at all cause I actually feel bad for her. I really do care about her. I think she has a hard time differentiating reality from TV… I only want good things for her and I want her to be okay.”

Staub Has Also Slammed Josephs

Josephs isn’t the only one who has given her two cents on the other party. Staub – who was a cast member on seasons 1 and 2, and then appeared again as a “friend of” during seasons 8-10 – has also poked jabs at her former friend.

“To put it bluntly, it’s really fake,” Staub told the Daily Mail earlier this year in July. “Margaret is probably the hugest problem with the entire cast. She’s an instigator and has a lot of problems, legal problems. I think she should be tending to them.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Posts Apologetic Texts to Dad Harry Hamlin Online