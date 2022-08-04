Real Housewife Reveals Husband’s Hygiene Issue

A “Real Housewives” star has revealed the one thing that her husband doesn’t do that drives her absolutely crazy!

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs has been married to her husband Joe Benigno since 2013. The two seem to have a solid marriage as evidenced by their time on RHONJ — but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t things that they argue over.

During an interview with Jeff Lewis, Josephs shared the one thing that her husband doesn’t do that she says is actually “grounds for divorce.” On the July 26, 2022, episode of Jeff Lewis Live, Josephs spilled the beans about her husband.

Here’s what you need to know:

Benigno Doesn’t Floss His Teeth

While chatting with Lewis on his radio show, Josephs revealed that her husband doesn’t floss his teeth. The confession came when Lewis asked if Josephs had any pet peeves with Benigno.

“Things seem so great with you and your husband but there’s gotta be those little pet peeves that get to you,” Lewis said.

“Yes,” Josephs replied. “This is one thing that really gets under my skin. He does not floss,” she said. “I have a weird thing about flossing. I’m an obsessive flosser after every meal. I take floss out with me wherever I go. It’s always in my purse. And I find it very bizarre that Joe doesn’t like to floss. And I’m like, ‘did you floss? Did you floss?’ He never flosses.”

“I go berserk,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to out you to the world if you don’t floss.’ I tell the dentist when he goes,” she added. Beningo tells her that he has no cavities though he refuses to take care of his gums the way that dentists recommend.

“It’s like grounds — it could be grounds for divorce,” Josephs told Lewis. “It’s a hygiene grooming thing.”

Flossing May Not Be as Important as People Think

Interestingly, an article published by The New York Times in 2016 reports that flossing may not actually be as essential as dentists make it seem. The article revealed that there had never actually been any sort of clinical study done to prove the benefits of flossing.

“It is very surprising that you have two habits, flossing and toothbrushing without fluoride, which are widely believed to prevent cavities and tooth loss, and yet we don’t have the randomized clinical trials to show they are effective,” Dr. Philippe Hujoel, a professor of oral health sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, told the outlet.

Nevertheless, most dentists find flossing beneficial and encourage patients to do so on a daily basis.

“Gum inflammation progresses to periodontitis, which is bone loss, so the logic is if we can reduce gingivitis, we’ll reduce the progression to bone loss,” said Dr. Sebastian G. Ciancio, the chairman of the department of periodontology at the University at Buffalo.

It sounds like Benigno may not be off the hook completely but he may never experience tooth decay due to his lack of flossing. Whether or not his wife agrees with his decision, well, she’s made her point quite clear.

