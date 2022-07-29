‘Real Housewives’ Star Deletes Nasty Message About Co-Star

A “Real Housewives” star has gone head and deleted a nasty message that she sent out to her co-star — and she’s explaining the reason why.

A bit of a feud broke out between Tamra Judge and her “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Jill Zarin when Zarin decided to spill the beans about Judge being back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” before Judge got the opportunity to share the news herself.

“Breaking news. Like, because it’s confirmed by her. It happened yesterday. And Tamra is coming back and, you know, my friend Vicki [Gunvalson] is not happy,” Zarin said on her Instagram Stories on July 16, 2022.

A short while later, Judge shared a post of her own. “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest b**** I have ever met,” Judge said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories and on her Twitter account.

She discussed the whole situation on the July 20, 2022, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Judge Said That Zarin’s Move Was ‘Shady’

On her podcast, Judge explained that she wanted to be the one to tell Vicki Gunvalson — and she was given permission to do so. However, Gunvalson told Zarin — and that’s how word ended up getting out.

“She knew exactly what she was doing because she did it on a subscription account on Instagram. I guess there’s a new section in Instagram that you can actually get paid… Leave it to her to be the first one to sign up,” Judge said on “Two T’s in a Pod.”

“And the way that she announced it, you know, it was a little shady. She’s like, ‘breaking news. Tamra’s back on OC but my good friend Vicki’s not happy.’ … It wasn’t like, ‘Oh congratulations, Tamra’s back,'” she added.

Judge Said She ‘Deleted’ Her Message About Zarin

I have an announcement… pic.twitter.com/bb5AdBwPLu — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) July 16, 2022

Judge wasn’t happy that Zarin went public with the news before she had a chance to tell her fans herself.

“It’s not your business, this is not for you to announce. Bravo Andy was trying to do this big announcement, and you just really kinda screwed it up,” Judge explained.

Judge and her co-star Teddi Mellencamp continued discussing what happened between Judge, Gunvalson, and Zarin, and Judge explained that she sent out her own breaking news video.

“But then you took it down,” Mellencamp said.

“Well, I figured it got out there enough. I don’t really like to post negativity and stuff like that on social media. It’s not my thing. But when somebody pisses me off, I’m very impulsive. So, I’m like, I got my point across, I’m gonna take it down,” Judge explained.

While the post may have been removed from Judge’s Instagram Story, the video still appears on her Twitter feed.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is. It’s over,” Judge said. “Jill’s Jill. Jill is thirsty as hell. She’ll always be thirsty. So if she gets back on the legacy I can’t wait to announce it,” she added, laughing. “Just kidding,” she said.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Spinoff Was Originally Meant for Her