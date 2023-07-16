‘Housewife’ Says Margaret Josephs Denies Rumors About Her Issues With Luis Ruelas

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge says “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Margaret Josephs has denied rumors that she feels uncomfortable continuing to film with her castmate, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. According to The Sun, a source stated that “Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie” and “ had threatened not to film with Louie” for the show’s upcoming fourteenth season, following the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 2023.

While recording the July 11 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Josephs stated that the rumors were untrue.

“I have an update on this story, I contacted Margaret herself this morning, and she said ‘Not true, didn’t happen.’ She’s honest about not liking Louie, but Margaret said she’s a professional and no one will intimidate her to not do her job,” said Judge.

Judge also noted that People magazine reported that Bravo “made return offers” to the entire cast of RHONJ season 13 for the show’s upcoming fourteenth season.

“I read that I was like I’m sure she’s not happy about it and I’m sure there was probably some legal stuff that need to be situated but I don’t think she saying she won’t work with him. I’m actually shocked that they brought the entire cast back. But then again, how could they split [the cast] up?” said Judge.

Frank Catania Gave an Update About His Relationship With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Josephs and Ruelas had contentious interactions throughout the RHONJ season 13 reunion. During the second part of the reunion, the mother of one stated that Ruelas made a threatening phone call to her son at his workplace. Ruelas and Giudice denied the accusation. After she showed phone records that indicated Ruelas’ phone number was used during the call, Giudice stated that his number had been spoofed.

In addition, Frank Catania accused Ruelas of hiring private investigator “Bo Dietl to do a slander campaign against [him] and Joe Gorga” during the season 13 reunion. Both Dietl and Ruelas stated the allegation was untrue.

Catania appeared on a June 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” where he spoke about his relationship with Ruelas. He stated that Ruelas called him after the third part of the RHONJ season 13 reunion aired on June 13. According to Catania, the two men met up to discuss their issues. While Ruelas did not manage to convince Catania that he did not start a slander campaign against him, he appreciated that he had reached out.

“I said, ‘Louie, you are not going to make me believe you, but the fact that you called me to sit down and talk,’ I said, ‘I’m here now,’ I said, ‘I’ll put it behind us.’ I said, ‘And move forward,’” said Catania.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About the Break in the Production of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

The upcoming fourteenth season of RHONJ has not yet begun filming. RHONJ personality Melissa Gorga briefly mentioned the break in production during the June 29 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.” She seemed to reference that she had her fair share of intense moments with her estranged sister-in-law while filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion.

“After the reunion, we all need a breath of fresh air, let’s just put it that way … I feel like if we all got into a room together tomorrow, we all still feel the exact same way, none of our feelings have changed, so I don’t think you would get much — there wouldn’t be a lot of change happening, right. So I think it’s smart to wait,” said Gorga.