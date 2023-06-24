RHONJ Star Thinks His Child Is ‘Done’ Filming for the Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, share two children, Frankie Catania, 24, and Gabrielle Catania, 27. During an appearance on the June 23 episode of the“Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Frank Catania shared that he believed his son no longer wants to film for RHONJ. The father of two noted he stated that his youngest child was working for Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas until the company closed in RHONJ season 13. During the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Dolores Catania said she did not want to speak about the situation. She stated that she was “very thankful for Louie” for hiring her son. She also said that Frankie Catania “got another job.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Frank Catania explained why his ex-wife was unwilling to speak about the situation regarding Ruelas and their son. He also suggested he was appreciative toward Ruelas for offering his son a job, as it gave him connections and experience.

“[Frankie Catania] loves his [new] job, he’s on Wall Street now with a great, great firm. He’s doing great and any mention of it on the show, obviously, will cast somewhat of a shadow on him at his job, so that’s why Dolores shut it down right away [at the reunion],” said the father of two.

The former lawyer also revealed that his son was worried about the situation with Ruelas being brought up on the show.

“When he heard that it was going to be talked about [on RHONJ], oh, it’s like talking him off the ledge for three days, when it’s really not bad,” said Frank Catania.

When Judge asked the father of two if his son enjoys filming RHONJ, he replied, “not anymore since his new job.”

“I think he’s done at this point. He stepped in s***, he stepped in s***, ladies, he did,” said the Bravo star.

Frankie Catania Spoke About Filming for RHONJ

During an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Frankie Catania spoke about filming for RHONJ. He noted that he began appearing in the series when he was 16 years old. He also stated that RHONJ fans have been receptive toward him.

“The way I treated it with my life, is that it was there but I never made my life, right it was my mom’s thing, so I just popped in and out and fortunately, people have taken a liking to me and I’m very lucky for that,” said Frankie Catania.

He also shared that he has a strong relationship with his parents, who divorced in 1998.

“They are like almost like both my best friends, of course I respect them like parents but the way we speak is, like, almost on a friend basis, they tell me what’s going on in their personal lives, so anytime anything is going on, I know what’s going on,” said the RHONJ personality.

Frankie Catania Weighed in on the Gorgas Decision to Not Go to Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Frankie Catania weighed in on Giudice’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that he was upset that the Gorgas did not attend Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding ceremony.

“Teresa and Joe are very tight-knit, they grew up very tight-knit, so to see Joe not at the wedding was very upsetting. I mean people can decide for themselves what they think, in my opinion, I think their feelings are validated in different pockets of the situation, I totally understand, I think Joe is an amazing person, I think Teresa is an amazing person,” said the Sacred Heart University graduate.