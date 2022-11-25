RHONJ Star Teases ‘Painful to Watch’ Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Feud

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” promises to be a season of highs and lows, according to one of its returning stars.

Margaret Josephs joined Evan Real and Danny Murphy of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast this week where she teased that the upcoming 13th season will be “comical and painful all at the same time.” She said she thinks fans are going to love it, describing it as both “heavy” and “light.”

Several reports have indicated that three new women — Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler — will be joining the cast, which has remained unchanged for several seasons now. The podcast hosts asked Josephs about the change in dynamic with the new cast members and she spilled that it felt very natural.

She confessed that she likes some of the newbies more than others but that everyone “fits in naturally,” making for a good transition for viewers. Josephs explained that she’s known Fessler for a few years and they are great friends, which is her connection to the group. Fuda, on the other hand, was brought in as Gorga’s friend and Josephs shared that “she’s a doll” and very “mature [and] funny.”

In terms of Cabral though, viewers can expect to see a bit of tension between the two women as Josephs teased, “Danielle, I thought we started off great, you guys will have to see what happens.” She then added pointedly, “I found her entertaining, you know, we’ll see how that goes.” According to Us Weekly, the series is set to premiere in early 2023.

Margaret Josephs Also Teased Her Newfound Peace With Teresa Giudice

During the same podcast appearance, Josephs was asked about getting to a better place with Teresa Giudice after an intense feud in season 12. As fans might know, Josephs was surprisingly invited to Giudice’s summer wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The RHONJ star shared that viewers will see that progression in their relationship in season 13 but teased that it was partly due to Giudice being more “open to hearing” Josephs’ opinion. “I know she gets frustrated with me,” she shared. “I don’t think she always agrees with everything I have to say but I think she knows I come from a good place.”

The entrepreneur then credited Ruelas with helping Giudice get to that place.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts on Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Feud & Put Some of the Blame on Jennifer Aydin

The feud between Melissa Gorga and Giudice made headlines this past summer as the two clashed during filming, leading to Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga skipping Giudice’s wedding.

However, Josephs shared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she thinks Jennifer Aydin is stoking the flames and getting in Giudice’s head.

The RHONJ star said she thinks the season will show that she “tried to be reasonable and reasoning with both sides,” meaning the Gorgas on one side and Giudice and Ruelas on the other in order to get them all back together. Josephs shared that she told both of her co-stars that once the show is done, their family will be all that’s left.

“I don’t want any negativity for either of them cause it is very painful to watch,” she admitted. “I did a lot of crying about it.” Josephs then concluded, “For anybody to fuel those flames is disappointing. I think [Aydin’s] fueling the fire.”

