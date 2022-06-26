LOOK: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Steps out in Naked Dress

A “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star went out on the town in a naked dress and the fans went wild for it.

Marlo Hampton shared several photos and a video of herself in a naked dress on Sunday, June 16, 2022.

“Watch me walk thru …. in @jeanpaulgaultier,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marlo Hampton’s Naked Dress Retails for Over $600 ‘This Is so Iconic’

According to the designers’ official website, the dress comes in several skin tones and retails for just over $600 in the United States. It’s currently sold out in all sizes and skin tones.

Fans took the comments with varying opinions on the look.

“Because the you & the dress are FIRE,” a fan said. “YAS YAS YOUR BEST LOOK,” another fan wrote.

“Is it exhausting just slaying all day, everyday, is it tiring being a sex kitten?” someone wrote on the video.

“I wanna be just like you when I grow up,” someone wrote.

“Whyyyyyyyyy. You are going to look back and see that this will not be one of your IT looks . It’s a NO for me, but keep being beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“When you get a certain age… you gotta carry yourself as that. That’s what’s wrong with these youngins now. They don’t have anyone to look up to…” another fan said.

“This is so iconic,” someone wrote. “YESSSSSS MARLO,” another person commented.

“The fact that Marlo’s body perfectly fits the dresses silhouette,” a fan wrote with several flame emojis. “I wasn’t ready,” another fan wrote along with more flame emojis.

“That dress is everything,” another person said, this time on the collection of images of the dress.

RHOA Star Kenya Moore Thinks Her Friendship With Marlo Hampton Is ‘a Very Sick, Very Toxic Cycle’

The friendship between Kenya Moore and Hampton has been put through the wringer, but they’ve always seemed to bounce back from anything thrown at them.

“Marlo is working overtime to make people think I’m a liar, I’m not a good friend,” Kenya told Shereé Whitfield in the June 19 episode of her friendship with Hampton. “It’s just a very sick, very toxic cycle, and I’m just not willing to be a part of it anymore.”

On the show Hampton has thrown jabs at many of the women, including telling Whitfield that she’s “slept with half of Hollywood.”

That’s something Moore can’t forgive.

“It’s gutter behavior, which declasses the show. A lot of the antics she uses … she thinks she’s making good TV, it’s just making her look like the devil she is,” Moore told Today in a June 17 interview. “She’s waited a hundred years for [a full-time role], and now she feels like I have to do all these things to keep this position. It’s just an exclusive club that had never let her in before, and now that we let her in, it’s like, did we do the right thing? Is the neighborhood ruined? It kinda feels like it’s heading that way.”

Of the status of their up and down friendship, Moore simply said it’s “too far gone.”

