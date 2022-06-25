A Former RHOBH Star Joined OnlyFans

A former star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has announced she has joined OnlyFans.

Denise Richards, who appeared on the show during seasons 9 and 10, announced she had joined the site via her Instagram on June 23, 2022.

“It’s summer!!! My favorite time of year Chatting with all of you on #onlyfans right now,” Richards wrote. “I personally will answer all of your messages #onlyfans

Oh… my link is in my bio.”

Denise Richards Praised for OnlyFans Account ‘Well Done for Clapping Back to All the Haters’

Fans seemed to approve of her move to the adult-only website, leaving positive comments on her announcement.

“Love !! Bringing giddy happy,” someone wrote.

“Get your money girl!!” a fan said.

“Congrats about time!” another fan said. “It’s only right the hottest woman in James Bond history (amongst other great roles you’ve had) is on the hottest fan subscription platform. I hope you make millionsHaha.”

“Well done for clapping back to all the haters,” someone said.

“I’m so excited for you on this new venture in your life!” a fan commented. “When a Daughter has her mother’s love she is fucking unstoppable. My Mom never agreed with everything I did but she unconditionally loved and supported me through it all and now she is not just my Best friend she is truly my soulmate.”

“Yass queen support you!!” someone wrote.

“This is the woman supporting other woman I NEED!!!!” a fan said.

Of course, not all fans were happy.

“I don’t know. This seems bizarre to me,” someone wrote.

“Why would you set up an Only Fans account? Now it seems like you are competing with your daughter,” a fan wrote.

“I hope you don’t over shadow your daughter. Delicate balance,” someone commented.

“I’m sure you are just chatting,” someone wrote, poking at the adult content that is traditionally found on the platform.

“This is so sick. Let’s call a spade a spade shall we?” someone said.

If you want to subscribe to Richards’ account, it will cost $25 a month, according to her official profile.

Denise Richards Defended Her Daughter Sami Creating Her Own OnlyFans Account, Despite Her Father Charlie Sheen’s Dismay

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, told Us Weekly on June 13 when the news of her account was made public. “This did not occur under my roof.”

Despite his unease, ultimately he offered Sami some advice.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” Sheen told the outlet.

Richards posted a statement on her Instagram supporting Sami’s decision, and blasting Sheen for his statement.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week,” she wrote on June 17. “I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Tings & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

Sami’s account is $20 a month, $5 less than her famous mother’s.

