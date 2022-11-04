Why the Umansky’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Isn’t on Bravo

“We currently have 60 offices,” Umansky explained to E! News in an interview published on Nov. 4. “We’re in the middle of growing, we’re continuing to grow, we’re now in Europe. We actually just opened up in Amsterdam, which is where Netflix has their headquarters in Europe. Netflix is a global brand, as well. It just made all the sense to be on Netflix.”

On the new show, fans will get to not only see the day-to-day of Umansky, but also the day-to-day of his two daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky, who also work on his team at The Agency.

Viewers can catch the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix now.

Mauricio Umansky Opened up About What It’s Like to Be Both a Boss & Father to His Daughters

While speaking to People in an interview published on Oct. 29, Umansky emphasized how important it was to him to be able to keep the “balance” of being both a father and a boss to his two daughters.

“When you’re working with your family, you can bring all of that stress with you” Umansky explained to People. “Alexia still lives at home and the last thing I want is for her to leave, so I don’t want to create stress at home. Leave stress at the office… I want to have a really nice environment at home.”

Umansky continued, “We’re a very tight, close family, we always have been. It shows the boss relationship and then the father relationship and how that transfers back and forth. I can tell you I’m a different boss than I am a father. There’s no question about that.”

Mauricio Umansky Spoke About How ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Differs From His Appearances on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Throughout the years, viewers have seen Umansky make cameos on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alongside his wife, Kyle Richards. However, Umansky explained that his experience with “Buying Beverly Hills” has been a lot different.

“It’s putting ourselves vulnerable to a whole (other) dynamic,” The Agency founder told TODAY in an interview published on Nov 4. “I’ve now allowed cameras into all of my life with the exception of sleeping. So the vulnerability is there.”

Umansky added, “One of the things that I think separates us is the youth that we have. Not everybody is a stellar star agent.”

In addition to his two daughters, “Buying Beverly Hills” features the other agents working at The Agency, like Sonika Vaid, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz, and Ben Belack, showcasing the drama on their teams, as well.

A second season of “Buying Beverly Hills” has not yet been announced.

