Mauricio Umansky Mourns Tragic Death of The Agency Co-Worker

Mauricio Umansky reacted to the tragic death of Christian Oliver. Three days after the German-born actor and his two daughters died in a tragic accident in the Caribbean, Umansky posted a tribute to them on his Instagram story.

In addition to his acting career, Oliver, 51, worked as a real estate agent for The Agency, the luxury real estate brokerage firm founded by Umansky more than a decade ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Said Christian Oliver & His Daughters Will Be Missed

In an Instagram story on January 7, 2023, Umansky posted a screenshot of an article about Oliver’s death. The “Buying Beverly Hills” star posted a caption with the song “Hallelujah” playing in the background. In a poignant tribute post, he recalled working with the late actor in the real estate business.

“Christian, Madita and Annik, you will be missed,” Umansky wrote, referencing the late actor and his two daughters who died with him days earlier. “May you rest in peace.”

“My prayers are with you and your entire Agency family,” Umansky continued. “You are a great friend, father, husband, actor and agent. ”

Umansky continued, “You made us laugh, you cared more than most. You are missed and loved.”

It is unclear how long Oliver worked in real estate or for The Agency. His profile on Homes.com lists three closed sales of properties in the $1.5 million price range.

Oliver became best known for his roles in the television shows “Saved By the Bell: The New Class” and “Cobra 11″ as well as the movie “Speed Racer.” In addition, in December 2023, he wrapped filming the movie “Forever Hold Your Peace.” Oliver also had a producer credit in the film, per an Instagram post by his co-producer Nick Lyon.

On January 5, a message posted Oliver’s former wife and mother of his two daughters, Jessica Klepser. The statement described Oliver as “an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide.”

Christian Oliver Died in a Horrific Plane Crash with His Daughters

In January 2024, Oliver was on vacation in the Caribbean with his family. The actor and his two daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, boarded a short flight from Petit Nevis to St. Lucia in a small plane flown by pilot Robert Sachs, CBS News reported. The plane began to have engine trouble midway during the 65-mile flight and plummeted into the ocean.

The bodies of the four passengers – Oliver, his daughters, and Sachs – were recovered from the sea by Coast Guard personnel. All four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirmed in a statement posted on Facebook.

Oliver’s ex, Jessica Klepser, was in Los Angeles at the time of the accident, according to a Go Fund Me created in memory of Oliver and their two daughters.

Oliver teased the Caribbean getaway with his kids on New Year’s Day. On January 1, he posted a photo from an unidentified beach with the caption, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 here we come !” He also told his followers, ”Let love rule. Wishing you all the best for 2024.”

