‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Mauricio Umansky Is ‘High All the Time’

In a recent interview, a “Real Housewives” star said that she thinks that Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky is “high all the time.”

The comment came during Brandi Glanville’s AMA on Reddit Talk, which took place on November 14, 2022. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who also appeared on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” — didn’t seem to mean anything bad by her statement, and even said that she “likes” Umansky so she didn’t want to say anything bad about him.

Glanville had been talking about John Barlow — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow’s husband — when she brought up Kyle Richards’ husband. Glanville mentioned that Umansky pretty much stays out of the RHOBH drama, but steps in when he needs to.

Glanville Compared John Barlow to Umansky

While chatting with the AMA moderators, Glanville said that she met John Barlow at BravoCon 2022 and she said that she really liked his energy.

“Let me tell you something about John Barlow,” Glanville said. “He does have some energy, like, he’s got this dude energy… the show makes him look like he’s her b****,” Glanville said. “The fact that we met them off camera and he had this BDE a little bit.”

The group went on to talk about the house husbands who kind of leave the drama to their wives — and Glanville said that she thinks John Barlow is like Umansky in that way.

“He’s like a Mauricio,” Glanville said. “Like, ‘the girls — let them do their thing, I don’t really want to be on camera. But, if you’re f****** with my wife..,” she added.

When one of the moderators said that it seems like Umansky is getting “more and more involved,” Glanville laughed. “I just think he’s high all the time,” she said. “I don’t think he cares anymore. But, I love Mauricio, so I don’t want to say anything bad. He’s great,” she said.

Richards Previously Revealed That Her Husband Likes Getting High

During an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020, Richards revealed that her husband has been known to smoke marijuana from time to time.

The topic came up when Cohen read a fan question, calling Umansky a pot head.

“He is not a pot head. He’s a businessman who does partake now and then and it’s legal. But that’s never been my thing,” she told Cohen. “He doesn’t do that all the time, but he does now and then. What can I say?”

In 2015, on the RHOBH cast trip to Amsterdam, the ladies were in a coffee house when some of them decided that they wanted to sample some of the eateries cake — which was actually made with weed. Some of the women — including Richards — were hesitant to eat the cake on camera because they didn’t want their children to see, according to Vulture.

Glanville went off on Richards, calling her a “hypocrite” and saying that the last time the two had hung out, Richards smoked weed, Bustle reported. Ultimately, they all tried the “space cake” and were no better or worse off afterward.

