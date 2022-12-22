Mauricio Umansky Says Fans Will See ‘a Better, Sexier’ Kyle Richards in Season 13

“Buying Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky shared information about his wife, Kyle Richards, during a December 2022 interview on the “Reality with the King” podcast, hosted by Carlos King. The Agency CEO revealed Richards has been thriving after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 stopped filming. He explained that the mother of four has been relaxing at their Aspen home during the holiday season. The 52-year-old also noted that the “Halloween Ends” actress has been focusing on her fitness before the production of the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH.

“She’s in her happy place, doing a lot of walking, getting herself into shape, I’ll tell you when you guys see her, you’ve never seen a better, sexier Kyle than on the next season,” stated Umansky. “I mean she’s just got herself – she’s just been working out every single day, she’s in such good shape and mentally, she’s getting a lot better.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Future on RHOBH

During a December 2022 interview with ExtraTV, Richards acknowledged that the new season of RHOBH has not yet started filming. She asserted the show’s filming schedule was not impacted by any behind-the-scenes drama.

“I think pause is like the word of the moment, it sounds a little more dramatic than it actually is,” said the reality television personality. “I think that we just kind of want to shift our schedule actually, so we used to start in April and it’s kind of like inched its way over the years. But we’re starting later this time… People think ‘oh there must be some drama, they are starting late.’ It’s not. It’s not that serious.”

Richards also revealed her hopes for the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH.

“Last season was a very rough season for me. I was very depressed after the season ended. So I’m hoping to mend some relationships there and be able to move forward in my life to have some peace,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Her Sister Kathy Hilton

While speaking to ExtraTV, the “Halloween” actress shared she wanted her relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton, to improve. As fans are aware, Richards has had issues with Hilton after Lisa Rinna claimed the 63-year-old exhibited aggressive behavior after a night out in Aspen. According to the “Days of Our Lives” actress, the “Paris in Love” star spoke negatively about her castmates, including Richards.

“We could be better, you know, but we are sisters and at the end of the day we always come together but we could be better. And that’s what I want. That’s what I need in my life,” said the mother of four.

During a November 2022 interview with E! News, Richards discussed her emotional response while filming the RHOBH season 12 reunion special. She explained she was upset as she knows there are ramifications of having a strained relationship with Hilton.

“We’ll always come back together, you know, that’s why I know I was so emotional at the reunion for me, you know, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships and I have been holding that in for so long and that’s why I felt so emotional,” said Richards.

