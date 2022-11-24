Mauricio Umansky Talks Wife’s Possible Reconciliation With Kathy Hilton

Mauricio Umansky stands with his wife, Kyle Richards, amidst her family feud.

During a recent Nov. 22 appearance on E! News, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s husband spoke about how he was supporting Richards through it all, and if there’s potential for reconciliation between Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does,” Umansky told hosts Adrienne Bailon and Justin Sylvester.

Umansky continued, “If she wants to reconcile, I am all down for it. If she’s not ready to reconcile and she needs to just keep it going for a little bit, I support her a thousand percent.”

Currently, things aren’t too great between Richards and her sister, Hilton. It all started during this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when, on their cast trip to Aspen, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and their fellow RHOBH costars. This caused a wedge between Hilton and Richards, as Hilton felt like her sister wasn’t defending her enough against Rinna.

Things got especially heated during the RHOBH reunion, and the two are still on rocky terms today.

Mauricio Umansky Said That All of the Drama Puts Him in a ‘Tough Spot’

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview published on Nov. 22, the “Buying Beverly Hills” star spoke more about the family’s drama and why it puts him in a “tough spot.”

“It is a crazy position for me to be in,” Umansky admitted to the outlet. “And I, you know, you am definitely in a tough spot there. I think that I’ve stayed out of my the family dynamics, you know, from that perspective just on purpose. I guess I’m going to have to keep my comments.”

Kyle Richards Called Her Fight With Kathy Hilton ‘Upsetting’

After a tough season, Richards is upset by her fight with her sister. During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that she was saddened by the whole thing.

“It was very upsetting,” Richards said about her feud with Hilton. “You know, obviously I was excited about having my sister being a part of the show, I’m the one who wanted her on the show, so it was upsetting. It’s hard. It’s really hard to do reality television with family. It just is.”

Richards also revealed that it was really “frustrating” that some of her RHOBH costars got involved in her drama with Hilton.

“It’s really frustrating, actually, especially when they don’t know any backstory,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “That’s always been the hardest thing for me, even going back to season 1, with my sister, Kim [Richards], people would make judgments and they had no idea what was going on behind the scenes, or where I was coming from.”

Richards continued, “Your hands are kind of tied, because you can’t explain [certain things] because it’s family. Where if it’s [drama with] one of the cast members, you’ll be like, ‘OK, well, this is actually what’s going on, what happened…’ so you’re kind of at a disadvantage in that aspect.”

