Former Real Housewives Star Opens Up About Being ‘In a Funk’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King got candid on Instagram this week as she shared that she’s been “in a funk” recently.

On November 29, she posted a photo of herself sitting in a car and smiling but elaborated on her mood in the caption. “I’ve been in a funk lately,” she wrote. “It’s a weird funk, I’m not depressed or worried or anything, I’m in a healthy romantic relationship, I’m loving being a mom more than ever, and things with work seem to be falling into place.”

She said her funk is about her “shifting role” and whether she wants to continue living such a public life. “I’ve been wondering if this is the route I want for my children,” she shared. “Social media can be so insidious and I find myself feeling inadequate when I look at it too long.”

King recalled a recent conversation with her mother, in which she asked the former Bravo star if she wanted to “keepsake box” for her children. She said she replied to her mother, “Damnit I don’t have keepsakes like good Moms bc I’m so distracted trying to run everything alone!” King then wondered why she’d replied in such a “salty and self-righteous” way and said she needed to work on not feeling defensive a lot of the time. “I don’t have answers yet, the funk continues,” she concluded.

Meghan King Got Some Support in the Comments of Her Post

King got some support and suggestions from others in the comments of her candid Instagram post as RHOC cast member Tamra Judge wrote, “I’m in the same funk my friend. We will celebrate life this Friday at jingle ball. Love you.”

Actress Tammin Sursok commented, “I’m convinced our phones/ social media have given us cheap dopamine, so we crave it. And it gives us no sustenance, just comparison and self loathing.” King replied to Sursok asking what they should do about it.

Former RHOC cast member Peggy Tanous reassured King that everyone feels that way at times and it’s a normal feeling. “You are doing a great job!” she added. “Keep doing you.” Several people commented on the post recommending that she try to stay off social media for a while.

Meghan King Is Dating Someone New, a Longtime Friend, But Is Staying Private About the Relationship

King has opened up about her current relationship but kept her partner’s name private after having two very public marriages. The former Bravo star separated from her husband, baseball player Jim Edmonds, in October 2019. They were married for five years and share three kids together. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021, People reported.

In October 2021, King married Cuffe Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s nephew, after a whirlwind romance and engagement. In July 2022, the marriage was annulled and King has since been more private about her personal life.

King spoke about her relationship on her podcast “Intimate Knowledge,” referring to her boyfriend as “Kenny,” a made-up name for privacy reasons. She said the relationship had been ongoing for a month, “really long” for the Bravo star. She said the two had been friends for a long time before deciding to give a relationship a shot.

