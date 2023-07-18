Ex-‘Housewife’ Calls Luis Ruelas ‘a Terrible Dude’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King did not hold back when discussing “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, as reported by Page Six. In a July 12 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Andy Cohen stated that some RHONJ fans believe Ruelas shares similarities with King’s former RHOC co-star, Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. As fans are aware, King voiced her belief that Ayers was lying about his cancer diagnosis during RHOC season 10. According to People magazine, Ayers revealed he “had indeed forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope” while RHOC season 10 was airing in 2015.

“What are your thoughts about fans saying that Teresa married someone in the Brooks realm?” asked Cohen.

King replied that she was not a fan of Ruelas, stating, “100 percent in the Brooks realm. He’s a slimeball narcissist. He’s a terrible dude.”

Page Six reported that Ruelas has been a polarizing figure among Bravo viewers since joining the RHONJ cast for season 11 in 2021. According to the publication, he has faced an allegation of “pushing his ex-wife into a metal pole, getting charged with assault and getting hit with a restraining order.” Ruelas has stated the allegations were untrue, per Page Six.

Milania Giudice Spoke About Criticism About Her Step-Father

Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, came to her step-father’s defense in the July 5 episode of her mother’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” While recording the podcast episode, the high school student stated that Ruelas “is a great stepfather.” She also said that he has treated her and her sisters, Gia Giudice, Audriana Giudice, and Gabriella Giudice with kindness.

“What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half of these men in this world would never do that. Like, Louie is so amazing and like that’s what everyone doesn’t know,” said the 17-year-old.

She also noted that her father, Joe Giudice, has a good relationship with Ruelas, who married her mother in August 2022 after two years of dating.

“Come on, you guys know Joe, he’s like Juicy Joe, you think that he’s going to let anyone be around his girls who he doesn’t like? Like no,” said Milania Giudice.

Milania Giudice also referenced a comment that Ruelas made to her uncle, Joe Gorga, that became a topic of discussion among RHONJ fans. In season 13, episode 8, Ruelas told Gorga that he wore his late father, Giacinto Gorga’s pajamas “at night to make [Teresa Giudice’s daughters] feel safe and loving.” While filming the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Ruelas stated that his wife’s late father had not worn the sleepwear before he passed away in 2020. Milania Giudice stated that she believes RHONJ fans should not continue to criticize Ruelas for the remark.

“Yes it was a little weird, but whatever, he didn’t mean it that way. Like, it’s like whatever, get over it, like, wrap it up,” said the 17-year-old.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Discussed His Wife’s Castmates in May 2023

In a May 2023 interview on “Sherri,” alongside Teresa Giudice, Ruelas said that he expected his wife’s RHONJ castmates to go after him. He stated that he believes some of Teresa Giudice’s co-stars want to take her position on the Bravo franchise.

“If they are not going to go for her, they are going to come for me. I’m next in line,” said Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice stated that she has felt “protective” of her husband during his time on RHONJ.

“[My RHONJ co-stars] can’t come for me, so, of course, they want to go for my honey and I was like no, you’re not doing that,” said the 51-year-old.