Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Daughter’s Reaction to Family Drama

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, are parents to three children, Antonia Gorga, 17, Gino Gorga, 15, and Joey Gorga, 12. While recording a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” alongside her cousins Nick and Tara, Melissa shared her daughter has been unaffected by family drama. Melissa referenced that she and her husband have had a falling out with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, the couple did not attend Teresa and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’s wedding, which was held on August 6, 2022.

“It’s so crazy that she is such a drama free – like she almost giggles at drama, like laughs at me, like she’ll laugh at me. She’ll be like ‘Oh mom, please,’ like she’s unfazed by the fact that even her cousins unfollowed her parents on Instagram, like she just is like ‘you know what mom? Not your problem, theirs,’” stated Melissa.

The “On Display” singer went on to say that she believes her daughter inherited her calm demeanor.

“I think she gets this from me, you guys, I’ve taught her like how to handle situations in a calm manner,” shared the mother of three.

The Bravo personality also shared she believes her eldest child takes after her in other aspects.

“She is me – I see how she just treats — like sometimes with like her boyfriend, like certain things she will say to him at moments or if he’s being annoying or something, just like her response or her look, I’m like oh my god,” stated the RHONJ star.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With Her Cousins in October 2022

During an October 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, spoke about her mother’s issues with the Gorgas. The 21-year-old shared she would like to maintain her relationship with her cousins, including Antonia.

“Family is so important to me and I am so happy about the relationship I have with my sisters my mom, my dad’s side is so strong that like I mean, obviously, I don’t want the relationship between my cousins and I on my mom’s side to be affected and I hope it will never be because of this B.S.,” asserted the RHONJ personality.

Gia Giudice Revealed She Disapproved of Her Uncle’s Decision to Skip Her Mother’s Wedding

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Gia shared she did not agree with the Gorgas’ choice to skip her mother’s nuptials. She claimed that her late grandparents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, would have wanted their son at the wedding ceremony.

“[Joe] knew what the right decision was to make and I don’t know why he chose the decision he did but he also knows what his parents would have wanted him to do too,” said the university student.

Gia also shared she has had minimal contact with her uncle.

“We really don’t talk that much. I always have the respect, obviously, if I run into him I will say hi, I have reached out to him for his birthday, and holidays, just again for the respect reason of growing up with an old fashioned Italian family,” explained the g.g.est.2001 founder.

