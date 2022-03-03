Fans Notice Something Different About Melissa Gorga in New Photos

Melissa Gorga is currently filming the new season of RHONJ with her co-stars. The show premiered in early February 2022 and will continue through the spring.

On February 26, 2022, Gorga shared a couple of new photos to her Instagram account on, and it didn’t take long for fans to start filling up the comments section of the post.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star often shares photos of herself whenever she’s dressed up for a night out on the town with her husband, Joe Gorga, or with her girlfriends. She also is sure to share details of her various outfits, which are frequently items from her Envy by MG boutique — and this time was no different.

Some Fans Were Critical of the Photos, Suggesting That Gorga Had Her Lips Enhanced

Gorga posed in a dress that is available in her Envy boutique, and while many people seemed to like the dress, several felt that there was something different about Gorga.

Many fans felt that the photos weren’t taken in the best light. Many also couldn’t help but comment on Gorga’s lips, which appeared more full to some — and a shadow even caused it to look like Gorga was sporting a mustache.

“Love the outfit did you do something to your lips or is this picture messed up?” one person asked.

“The fist pic gives u a mustache,” added another.

“Not a flattering pic . Lighting is everything,” a third person wrote.

“What’s up with your lips?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

“Your face tho. You did something and it’s not good,” another comment read.

Of course, Gorga received her fair share of positive feedback as well, with plenty of heart emoji and flame emoji to go around.

Gorga Isn’t the Only Housewife to Be Criticized for Her Lips

Reality television stars are forced to have thick skin as nearly everything that they share with the world — on television, on the internet, or otherwise — is scrutinized to shreds. It seems that fans fall on both sides of the fence from time to time, and many reality stars are used to taking the good with the bad. For every positive comment, there is a negative one — or there’s someone who doesn’t like something along the way.

Gorga’s sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice also receives her fair share of negative comments. During a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, the mom-of-four shared a bunch of photos, and the internet filled with comments about Giudice’s lips.

“Her lips look like a pig lip,” one Facebook user wrote.

“That is a horrible picture. Her face looks distorted,” added another.

“I can’t with those duck lips,” a third person added.

Giudice received plenty of positive comments as well, however, and seems to do a good job ignoring the haters. She usually doesn’t respond to the negativity online — and neither does Gorga. The exception would be when there’s false or fabricated information being spread that one of them wants to nip in the bud.

