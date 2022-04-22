Melissa Gorga Says She Needs to Create ‘Boundaries’ Following Nashville Trip

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga opened up about her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud with Margaret Josephs on an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.”

The reality television personality mentioned that Giudice alleged that the fashion designer spread rumors regarding her soon-to-be-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, while they were having dinner in Nashville during season 12, episode 11. Josephs responded that she was “a sick, disgusting liar,” causing the mother of four to shove drinks, plates, and cutlery onto her. Giudice left the table and shared that she wanted to physically harm her “RHONJ” co-star. Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, left the table to encourage Giudice to calm down.

While recording the podcast episode, Melissa shared that she did not condone Giudice’s actions and stated she “literally hated that day.” She also confirmed that her sister-in-law did not willingly leave the Nashville rental.

“It was so stressful the producers actually made Teresa leave the house. I think that it seems that she just left, but they definitely did not want the two girls to be sleeping in the same house together for safety reasons obviously, which I think is a good call on Bravo’s part,” stated the mother of three.

The 43-year-old went on to say that she “appreciate[d] [fans] noticing [she] did leave with Teresa.” She then suggested that she had difficulty with her decision to do so, as “Margaret is [her] good girlfriend.”

“[Josephs] truly did not deserve for that to be said to her or for that to happen to her, but at the end of the day, yes, Joe sticks with his family and so do I and it does get rough and we get torn,” stated Melissa.

She also shared that the interaction made her reevaluate her boundaries.

“I do believe what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong, I probably shouldn’t always leave and I need to start creating boundaries with that and opening my eyes a little when it comes to stuff like that. I think that comes with time and I’m starting to learn that as I get older,” shared the “RHONJ” star.

Melissa Gorga Shared That She Is Frustrated by Teresa Giudice

In an April 2022 interview on the “Andy’s Girls: A Real Housewives Podcast” podcast, Melissa referenced that Giudice demanded that she told Josephs “to shut the f*** up” in season 12, episode 12. She shared that she finds her sister-in-law’s expectations to be “very frustrating.”

“It’s like if I do anything wrong then I am called out on it in three seconds flat, if I do the slightest whatever it may be but if I do anything right, it will not be acknowledged and it’s almost like well you should have done that so we’re not acknowledging that you left with me and you know, that gets old, I’m not going to lie,” said Melissa.

She then revealed that she was more transparent about her relationship with Giudice during the upcoming season 12 reunion special.

“To be honest with you, there’s a lot about Teresa and I and our relationship that comes out at the reunion, a lot. I was very open and honest at the reunion because I think I just hit my limit of like let’s stop pretending,” confided the reality television personality.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About the ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Reunion

During an appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in April 2022, Margaret Josephs shared some information about the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion. She revealed that the reunion moderator Andy Cohen was unhappy with the cast while filming the special.

“I’ve never seen him [Andy Cohen] so frustrated, agitated. It’s the longest reunion I’ve ever had. I think that he’s ever had, we went way over. It’s crazy, it was draining, exhausting, fights exploded with people you would never think they would explode with,” shared the 55-year-old. “Usually on reunions we have a lot of resolve, but this reunion there were a lot of people going away still agitated, new people fighting. So, there’s no resolve this season.”

