‘American Idol’ Judge Looks Unrecognizable in Photos From Kathy Hilton’s Christmas Party

An “American Idol” judge looked completely unrecognizable in photos taken at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party.

On December 25, 2022, Paula Abdul shared some photos from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s home where she mingled with celebrity guests and danced the night away with Hilton’s daughter Paris Hilton serving as the DJ.

“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party. Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer,” Abdul captioned her post.

Fans noticed that Abdul looked very different in the snaps, which Page Six has dubbed a “Photoshop fail,” and took to the comments section to react.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Believe How Different & Young Abdul Looked

Abdul, 60, looked years younger the in the Instagram photos she shared with her fans. In the first snap, Abdul stood next to makeup artist Kályd Sebastian Odeh. The two posed in front of a Christmas tree and smiled for the camera.

In the second photo, Abdul stood next to Kathy Hilton for a holiday photo. However, Abdul looked even more different in that shot. Fans couldn’t help but share their feelings.

“This looks like a completely different person,” one person wrote.

“I didn’t realize it was her,” someone else added.

“Did the account get hacked? Who am I even looking at?” a third Instagram user wondered.

“Someone stole Paula’s Insta..that’s an entirely different face,” a fourth echoed.

“That is not Paula Abdul. Not even at all,” read another comment.

Abdul looked a bit more like herself in some of the other shots, including one with Heidi Klum and another with RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Abdul Performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2022

Abdul performed her hit single “Straight Up” at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to the New York Post, Abdul received mixed reviews after a tap dance number coupled with her song, which was very clearly lip synched and heavily auto-tuned.

Abdul did look great for her age, however, totally rocking a glittery one piece bodysuit.

“What a day!!! If you missed the parade, it will be repeating today and tonight on NBC or you can stream it on the Peacock app,” she captioned an Instagram post following her performance. In the photo that Abdul shared, she stood in the middle of the street with her hands up in the air as the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floated by behind her.

Abdul received very mixed reviews on social media.

“The tap dance track did not match at all with what you were doing with your feet, nice try tho,” one person wrote.

“You were worth waking up for! Can believe you have those moves in that weather,” read someone’s different opinion.

However, skimming the comments section of Abdul’s post, there weren’t any comments about how her face looked and she looked vastly different than she did in the photos from Hilton’s party just a couple of weeks later.

READ NEXT: RHOC Alum Drags Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’