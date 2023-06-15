Melissa Gorga Addresses Dolores Catania’s ‘Sleep With 1 Eye Open’ Comment

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga addressed Dolores Catania’s comment regarding her former co-star Jacqueline Laurita in the second part of the season 13 reunion special. While recording the June 8 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” alongside her husband Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga referenced that her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, claimed the Gorgas had a part in her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s prison sentences. When Giudice suggested Laurita had given her the alleged information, Melissa Gorga brought up a text message the former RHONJ star sent to Jackie Goldschneider in 2021, where she called Giudice “a lowlife trash bucket” and “stupid but also very calculating.” Laurita also insulted Giudice’s appearance. After presenting the text message, Catania stated, “Sleep with one eye open, this is bad for you, Melissa, you’re going down.”

In the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” episode, Melissa Gorga said she “didn’t even realize” Catania made the remark during the reunion. She also stated she does not believe Catania meant to threaten her.

“A lot of people were concerned with her and, like, what she was talking about. She was referring to Jacqueline, so she was referring to the fact that, like, Jacqueline is crazy. And like sleep with one eye open because now Jacqueline is going to make 15 fake [social media] accounts to attack you all day,” said Melissa Gorga.

The mother of three also revealed what she would have told Catania at the reunion.

“The truth is if I had heard [Catania] say that, then I would have looked at her and said, ‘I’m not scared of anyone, I’m speaking my truth today.’ That’s that. She was not saying that towards me, she was kind of saying like, ‘Woof, be very afraid because Jacqueline’s coming for you after this,'” continued the “On Display” singer.

Jacqueline Laurita Addressed Melissa Gorga’s Decision to Reveal Her Text Message

According to Reality Blurb, the Instagram account Taste of Reality reported that Laurita addressed Melissa Gorga’s decision to reveal her text message during the season 13 reunion. Laurita took to the comments section of an Instagram post to share her thoughts about the matter.

“SO irrelevant! A 2 year old text! It’s no secret that we’ve said a lot of horrible things about each other both publicly and privately when we hated each other. So has Melissa, so I’m not sure why she is highlighting something she has said herself… and she’s family. (Jackie too!). I’m so happy Teresa and I have resolved things since then and are back to being Lucy and Ethel for life like we always should have been,” commented Laurita.

Jacqueline Laurita Rekindled Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice in February 2023

As fans are aware, Laurita and Giudice rekindled their friendship after they got dinner together in Las Vegas in February 2023. Laurita took to Instagram to share a picture of their reconciliation. In the caption of the post, the mother of two clarified that she does not intend to return to RHONJ. She also stated that her and Giudice’s “friendship rekindling has nothing to do with [their] mutual disdain for Melissa.”

“Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” continued Laurita.

Giudice shared that she decided to reach out to Laurita because her youngest child, Nicholas, has autism like her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ son, Nicholas, in a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases, my step-son is Nicholas and they both have autism, so she’s been on my mind a lot,” said Giudice.