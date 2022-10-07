Melissa Gorga Put on Blast Over ‘Conceited’ Post About Co-Star

On October 2, Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to wish her friend and co-star Jackie Goldschneider a happy birthday on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s 46th birthday.

Gorga posted three photos of the women on a night out, starting with a picture of both of them walking side-by-side. The following picture was of Gorga and Goldschneider and two rumored RHONJ season 13 “newbies,” Jennifer “Jenn” Fessler and Rachel Fuda, having some drinks. The third picture in the series showed just a close-up of Gorga and Goldschneider on the night out.

“Happy birthday to this amazing woman,” Gorga wrote with several heart emojis. “Love you, Love your strength-@jackiegoldschneider !!! #rhonj.” Goldschneider replied in the comments, “Adore you and love our incredible friendship!!” While many fans wished Goldschneider a happy birthday in the comments, quite a few slammed Gorga for posting a photo that seemed to be focused more on herself than on the birthday girl.

Fans Accused Gorga of ‘Narcissism’ for Posting a Photo That Was More Flattering to Her Than Her Co-Star

There were many comments on Gorga’s Instagram post calling out the RHONJ star for posting a photo that seemed more about her than Goldschneider. In the first photo, Goldschneider isn’t looking at the camera and her face is in shadow, while Gorga is posing and her face is angled toward the light, as many fans pointed out.

“Melissa wishes Jackie a happy birthday using a pic that Melissa is the star of lol,” someone said. Another wrote, “Cringe On Display, On Display, On Display…” in reference to Gorga’s podcast. Another person said, “It feels like Melissa is talking about herself and tagged Jackie by accident.”

Someone else said the move was “a bit conceited on her part” while another wrote, “she is self centered.” Quite a few commenters accused Gorga of being narcissistic, including one who wrote, “Your narcissism knows no bounds- making someone else’s birthday about you?” There was also an entire Reddit thread dedicated to the photo with similar critical reactions.

Gorga Recently Caused a Stir After She & Her Husband Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Gorga’s tribute to her friend and co-star came a couple of months after filming wrapped for the 13th season of RHONJ. The season is set to be an exciting one for fans, with cast members teasing that something major happened between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice that prompted Joe and Melissa Gorga to skip Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

While promoting her new podcast “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice told Us Weekly that fans will be “blown away” when they see what goes down between the three. Giudice described the situation as “very sad” and said fans will be shocked to realize they were “wrong” about the family. “I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years,” Giudice said, but this season fans will finally see the reality.

Giudice also claimed that she’d been “taken advantage of” for more than 10 years until she met Ruelas and he helped her see that it couldn’t continue happening like that. “I think [everyone is] going to see the truth of everything that’s been really happening,” she told the publication.

