RHONJ Star Says Melissa Gorga Should Be ‘Canceled’ for Comment Regarding Niece

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin criticized her castmate Melissa Gorga for her comment regarding a situation involving her niece, Gia Giudice, during the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20, on the June 16 episode of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast. During the podcast episode, Aydin referenced that Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga, claimed that his niece told him she and her family believed he “could do better” than his wife after she was informed about a rumor that Melissa Gorga cheated on him. While filming the season 13 reunion, Teresa Giudice called her daughter so she could respond to Joe Gorga’s claim. Gia Giudice stated that she “never told him that he could do better than [her] Aunt Melissa.” She said, however, that she “called him regarding” her mother’s August 2022 wedding to tell him that his late parents, Antonia Gorga, and Giacinto Gorga, would want him to attend the ceremony. After Gia Giudice hung up, Melissa Gorga came to her husband’s defense and stated, “Why would he ever make something like that up.”

During the “AllAboutTRH” interview, Aydin was asked, “What were your thoughts on Melissa saying Gia is a liar?” The mother of five stated that she was upset by Melissa Gorga suggesting that her niece was being dishonest about her conversation with Joe Gorga.

“First of all, I mean I almost think that’s like — she should be canceled for that. Like, that is extreme I think that is — like this is Gia, this is like for me, America’s sweetheart at this point, she’s the sign of reason, the voice of reason, and she’s always about accountability, we have always watched time and time again how she puts her own mother in her place,” said Aydin.

The 46-year-old also stated, “Gia is not a liar.”

“I think it’s not a good look for Melissa or Joe to say that about their niece,” said Aydin.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Joe Gorga’s Decision to Not Attend Teresa Giudice & Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Wedding in October 2022

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022 at the 2022 BravoCon, Gia Giudice discussed the Gorgas decision to not go to her mother and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding. As fans are aware, the couple decided to skip the wedding ceremony after events that transpired during the season 13 finale. The Rutgers University alum suggested she believed her uncle should have been present at the wedding.

“He knew what the right decision was to do and I don’t know why he chose the decision he did but he also knows what his parents would have wanted him to do too,” said Gia Giudice.

The 22-year-old spoke about her mother’s dynamic with the Gorgas during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She suggested that RHONJ season 13 marked an end to Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, stating, “I think this is the season where it’s like the chapter is closed.” Gia Giudice also said she had limited contact with her uncle after her mother’s wedding. She stated she sent him text messages on his birthday, and explained she did so out of “respect.”

“I’m also trying to be a bigger person,” said the reality television personality.

Gia Giudice Discussed Being Featured on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Since 2009

In an October 2022 interview with In The Know, Gia Giudice spoke about appearing on RHONJ since its first season, which premiered in 2009. She stated that she has noticed that “every season has its villain.” The 22-year-old said she has watched her mother have seasons where “everyone is against” her and where “she’s the one that looks great.” She also said she believes there are times when her mother has been unfairly edited.

“I feel like that’s the hardest thing to struggle with because it’s like well, that’s actually not how it went down or that’s actually not how that even happened,” said Gia Giudice.