Bo Dietl Reveals What He Really Said When He Confronted Joe Gorga

Bo Dietl is speaking out about how his name got involved with “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” – and he’s not happy about it.

In a June 26, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Dietl, who is a retired NYPD who has long helmed his own private investigation/security firm, Beau Dietl & Associates, revealed he confronted Joe Gorga in a restaurant amid allegations that Dietl investigated the entire RHONJ cast at the request of Louie Ruelas.

Dietl also addressed claims that he followed Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda to a restaurant, as Fuda alleged during the RHONJ reunion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bo Dietl Revealed What He Said to Joe Gorga

While speaking with Yontef, Dietl confirmed that he did form a friendship with Ruelas and Giudice and that he even attended their housewarming when they purchased their Montville, New Jersey mansion in 2022. “I like Louie and Teresa,” he said. “We’ve been out to dinners many times and, I really liked them.”

But the private investigator had to draw the line when his name was brought up during a Giudice-Gorga fight on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In a fiery scene on the RHONJ season 13 finale, “Flappers of Fury,” Ruelas claimed Dietl had a file on everyone in the cast. He later backtracked on his comments during the RHONJ reunion, but the cast members weren’t buying it. Melissa Gorga speculated that Ruelas was motivated to dig up dirt on everyone to deflect from his own controversies.

“When they jump in ugly with me, these cast members, they don’t know if they’re talking about,” Dietl told Yontef.

Dietl specifically pointed to Giudice’s estranged brother Joe Gorga, whom he spoke to directly while dining at Avra in New York City. Dietl coincidentally was seated next to Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda at the restaurant. After he heard Melissa Gorga say “Oh, that’s the guy that’s following me to all the events,” he told her point blank that she was wrong. He then asked her to get her husband, and Joe Gorga showed up.

Dietl said he told Gorga he was never hired by Ruelas and that he’s never done any background check on him. “He sits down with me and I said, Let me tell you one time, I never ever was hired by Louie. I’ve never done any background on you, Joe. If you can’t accept it, tough,’” Dietl recalled.

“When he says,’ I don’t believe you,’ now you don’t call me a liar. Because if you call me a liar, you know what I’m gonna do. I’ll investigate you on my own, my own dime and I’ll find all your dirt,” Dietl continued. “So let’s not have a little battle here because you’re gonna lose. And that’s not a threat. All I’m saying is don’t call me a liar. And I told him the truth.”

Dietl said he also called out Gorga for skipping his sister’s August 2022 wedding to Ruelas amid their family feud. “I said to him that night … ‘Teresa’s your sister, man’… I said, ‘This stuff has gone so far. This is your blood. You didn’t go to her wedding,’” Dietl revealed. “I guess this is part of their whole appeal, the fighting, and all that crap. But, you know, it doesn’t appeal to me. “

Dietl is not pleased with Gorga. As Heavy previously reported, he spoke out on WABC Radio’s “Sid & Friends in the Mornings” on June 12, 2023 and called Gorga a “little punk” and more.

Bo Dietl Said Louie Ruelas Would Have Been Bound to a Confidentiality Agreement Had He Hired Him for an Investigation

Elsewhere in the interview with Yontef, Dietl pointed out that if Ruelas had hired his firm to investigate the RHONJ cast, he would be under a confidentiality agreement so he wouldn’t have announced it to the cast. “My point is I get retained. It’s a confidentiality,” Dietl said.

He also noted that it would have cost Ruelas “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to launch a private investigation on so many people and that Ruelas would have spilled the dirt on the cast if he had any.

“Louie never hired us,” Dietl told Yontef. “And I’m very specific how I say it, because there’s a reason. Louie never hired us to do any backgrounds on any of the cast members. … Because if he hired me to do something else other than that, that’s a confidential investigation. And that’s why I always subdivided it and say specifically when I say it never on cast members.”

“If I did do it, where is the evidence?” Dietl added. “If I did all that, I’m sure Louie would’ve thrown it in their faces, but he never did it. Just think about it. If I did it, why wouldn’t Louie come out with it? … Just think about that. So now I am very specific. Never ever was I hired, nor did I do it for free investigations on any cast members from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Let it go to bed.”

Dietl has repeatedly denied any involvement with investigating the RHONJ cast. In May 2023, he posted a video message to Instagram to say that he was “never hired by Lou Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members.”

The Bo Dietl & Associates boss also told Entertainment Tonight that Ruelas had no business bringing his name into the Real Housewives drama.

“I’m not part of this Housewives stuff,” Dietl said. “I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth … It was all boloney and it never happened. … Louie was talking out of his butt a little bit on that one.”

