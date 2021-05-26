Jennifer Aydin Claims Melissa & Joe Gorga Are ‘Crooked’

Things heated up between Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga ahead of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion.

Part 1 of the reunion aired on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, and the two women had a bit of an Instagram feud that same day. The two took to their respective accounts to promote the show, but, in doing so, managed to drag each other through the mud. Many fans noted that their back-and-forth was actually better than the season!

It’s unclear where Melissa and Jennifer stand now, but these two may never be friends after the words that they exchanged about one another. However, Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider seem to be getting along, so anything could happen!

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Called Melissa & Joe Crooked in an Instagram Comment

Jennifer took to Instagram to respond to Melissa after she accused Jennifer of being “fake and conniving.” It all went down on Wednesday, May, 19, 2021, before Part 1 of the reunion.

“Notice I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided. Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy. I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it. When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag,” Melissa captioned a series of Instagram photos in which Jennifer was noticeably missing.

Jennifer then posted a response on her Instagram account, throwing some shade at Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga.

“My husband is a class act who respects women and would never stoop low for the cameras. I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made up ones,” Jennifer wrote in part.

The two women then went at it in the comments, firing shots back and forth.

“Yea- this is getting old- was expecting this. You’ve been saying the same shit since you got on. Got anything new?! I think your [sic] the one that’s uses everyone around you for storyline let’s be real,” Melissa’s comment read in part.

It was in Jennifer’s response, however, that she called Melissa and Joe “crooked,” which is something that came up during the season when Joe was accused of not paying someone for their work.

“Wow, you really are stupid. You only got on because of Teresa, and that kills [you]!! The audience has learned more about me in three years than they have of your measly 11. Your fake baby and sister that never was, and oh wait. Divorce divorce. Yeah right! All they see is your self-absorbed, obsessed, envious behavior. I am my family and I share it — more than you ever had the guts to do. Go embarrass your daughter some more, cause you and your crooked family got nothing else. Girl, bye,” Jennifer responded.

Jennifer Took the High Road When Promoting Part 2 of the ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Jennifer’s post promoting Part 2 of the “RHONJ” reunion made no mention of Melissa and didn’t appear to throw any shade at the Gorga family.

“Knowing you always have my back, and my ass, I know I can do anything! Make sure you check out the House Husbands tonight on Reunion Part 2!” Jennifer captioned two photos of her and her husband, Bill.

Fans showed their support for Jennifer — and Melissa stayed out of the comments.

“Just look at the way he looks at you,” one fan wrote, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“Bill seems like the best husband! Love your family,” wrote another.

“Power couple! Love you two,” echoed a third.

