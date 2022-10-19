Melissa Gorga Put on the Spot After BravoCon Appearances

BravoCon 2022 was a busy, shade- and drama-filled weekend with well over 100 stars in attendance and dozens of events from panels to meet-and-greets with fans to music shows.

However, reports of long lines and Bravolebrity no-shows at specific events soon started coming in from fans on social media who complained about the lack of organization. Melissa and Joe Gorga were two of the Bravolebrities who came under fire for showing up late to their meet-and-greet with fans and then leaving after only a short time.

According to the BravoCon schedule, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars were scheduled for a photo opportunity with fans on Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fans began slamming the RHONJ star and her husband on Twitter and in the comments of her BravoCon Instagram posts for not honoring the schedule, though, with several claiming that they were two hours late and only stayed 10 minutes.

In the comments of Melissa Gorga’s first BravoCon post, someone wrote, “So sad we missed you! Waited in a huge line for you and Joe and u guys were running late!” Another agreed, “stayed 10 minutes and left. They cannot be bothered.” Someone said that instead of taking photos with fans, the Gorgas did “PR pictures instead 2 hours late and bounced.”

There were similar complaints on Twitter, including from one person who wrote that they waited in line for several hours and the RHONJ couple was 30 minutes late and then left after 10 minutes.

Melissa Gorga & Her Mother Donna Marco Responded to Some of the Complaints

Both Melissa Gorga and her mother Donna Marco replied to some of the criticisms from fans, with both indicating that it was because of BravoCon’s scheduling and out of their control. On one of Gorga’s Instagram posts, someone asked in the comments if she wanted to address the situation. Gorga’s mother replied, “bravo pulled them for another event!”

She then added that they were booked for “too many things.” Someone else slammed the RHONJ star and pointed out that it was apparently their first event for the day. On October 16, Gorga posted a montage video of meeting the fans all weekend and wrote in the caption, “Meeting all of you was the absolute best part.”

She said she was “touched” by her meetings and interactions with fans. Someone commented on the post that Gorga should have apologized for her delay and quick departure “after a lot of us paid a lot of money to see you and waited a long time in line.” Gorga replied to the comment, “that was the worst I apologize! that was a bravo mistake and I tried to stay as long as I could to meet as many of you as I could.”

BravoCon Was Compared to the Fyre Festival By Some Unhappy Attendees

@BravoTV your crowd is discussing how disappointed we all are at the lack of organization! It’s not hard to dismiss the word coming out of her mouth:!T E R R I B L E. Why pay VIP? Why am I scared to be stampeded rn? @Andy #rhobh #BravoCon #BRAVOCON22 pic.twitter.com/JLr4IxsWLb — Leftie Lexie (@Lexxieeesays) October 14, 2022

As BravoCon kicked off, a lot of fans in attendance began complaining on social media about the poor organization at the event. There were many reports of fans waiting hours in line for events, stampedes to get into certain panels, overcrowding, and more.

Others claimed that their VIP passes were not being honored despite having paid a lot of money for the extra privileges. Gorga wasn’t the only Bravo star late to an event as well, and some Bravolebrities were no-shows for their meet-and-greets.

One tweet that began circulating widely compared a BravoCon panel to the disastrous Fyre Festival. Bravo addressed that specific panel and said the overcrowding issues were due to a confusion in the coordination of the event but assured fans those issues would be smoothed over going forward.

