Fans React to Melissa Gorga’s ‘Shady’ Sister Post

Melissa Gorga posted a tribute to her sister for her birthday, but some fans thought it was more like a dig at her famous sister-in-law.

On June 8, 2022, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a sisterly birthday greeting, and fans zeroed in on her caption amid her ongoing feud with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

Giudice previously revealed that Gorga will not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to fiance Luis Ruelas, and during the RHONJ season 12 reunion, the mom of four made it clear that she is “not close” with her longtime sister-in-law.

Melissa Gorga Paid Tribute to Her Real Sister Hours After Teresa Giudice Showed off Her Close Relationship With her Future Sisters-in-Law

In a post shared on Instagram, Gorga posed with her sister, Lysa Simpson, in several shots in honor of her sibling’s birthday.

“Sister,” she captioned the post. “Happy birthday to a real one – thank you for always being a big sister that lead the way & has always had my back! The true meaning of family. Have the best day can’t wait to celebrate with you love u [Lysa Simpson.]”

Many fans felt that Gorga pointing out that her sister is a “real” one was a dig at Giudice, especially since the post came just a few hours after Giudice posted a photo of her posing with Ruelas’ sisters, Veronica and Jennifer. “Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile,” Giudice captioned the chummy pic.

It didn’t take fans long to react to Gorga’s post.

“Shots fired!! Good for you [Melissa Gorga]!” one fan wrote.

“Shady much?” another asked.

“Love it! Take that Teresa!” wrote another fan.

“A little shade back to Teresa, I’m loving it. Teresa will never be your ‘sister’ because she’s so jealous of you and her brother,” added another.

“Shade served on a hot plate…but I’m with you Melissa and Joe,” another chimed in.

When one fan asked, “But isn’t Melissa allowed to wish her sister a happy birthday?,” another replied, “Not in Teresa’s world.”

This Is Not the First Time Teresa Giudice Showed Off Her Close Relationship With Luis’ Sisters

Giudice spent a lot of time with the Ruelas sisters during her 50th birthday celebration weekend in May 2022. In one photo shared to her Instagram page as she posed with Veronica Ruelas while out at Gitano Garden of Love in Tulum, Mexico.

In December 2021, she shared photos from a previous Mexican getaway with her future husband’s two sisters. The RHONJ star captioned the pics “Sweet Loves” along with hashtags, including “bonding” and “friendship.”

On the May 6, 2022 episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast, Giudice revealed that Ruelas’ sisters will be in their wedding party.

“They’re like the sisters I’ve never had,” Giudice said of the two women. “I don’t have sisters. …I’ve always wanted a family that I was close to — like, you know, in-laws.”

In May 2022, Gorga also spoke out on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast to reveal she has no “guilt” about ending her friendship with Giudice. “It’s OK to say that [Teresa and I] don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and I know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for [Joe],” she said. “[My in-laws] are not here anymore and now … it is sad to see [Joe] not have family.”

