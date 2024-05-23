Melissa Gorga Says RHONJ Star Made a ‘Sick Statement’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is unhappy about comments her castmate and estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, made regarding her late parents, Giacinto Gorga and Antonia Gorga.

During a May 22 interview with Extra TV, Melissa Gorga referenced that Giudice stated she believed she had received signs from her deceased parents that indicated they agreed with her decision to no longer have a relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga. Giacinto Gorga died in 2020 and Antonia Gorga passed away in 2017.

“This is a sick statement that she made,” said Melissa Gorga. “That’s a sick statement. What I’m saying is you even want to take that away from [Joe Gorga]? Make him feel as if they’re not approving of his actions? It’s a control aspect. And I don’t care what show you got on first. You’re not controller of me, my husband, or my family. So she can take the drama. You can be the queen of [RHONJ]. But you’re not the queen of me, my life, my house, or my family.”

In addition, Melissa Gorga stated she does not intend to mend her relationship with Giudice. As fans are aware, the Gorgas ceased communication with Giudice after she repeated a rumor that Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband. The couple denied the claim. In addition, the Gorgas opted to not attend Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

“You can keep the queen of toxicity. That’s on you. But I don’t want to be the queen of toxicity. You understand? I’m happy with what I have. And living a happy life,” said Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Estranged Relationship With Joe Gorga in a May 2024 Interview

Giudice stated that she believed her late parents did not have an issue with her choice to cut Joe Gorga out of her life during a May 2024 interview on “The Talk.” She said that she opted to “keep the peace while [her] parents were alive.” The mother of four stated that she decided she could no longer maintain a relationship with the Gorgas after they did not come to her wedding. She also suggested that the couple betrayed her.

“I was tremendously close with my parents. Like, my father lived with me after my mother passed away. I get signs from my parents all the time that I’m on the right track. Because your family members should not hurt you,” said Giudice.

Reality Blurb reported that Joe Gorga stated that he found Giudice’s remarks hurtful in an Instagram comment.

“Wow, she is a sick human being. Manipulation at the deflection of her disgusting behavior. Her parents from heaven are telling her she is on the right path to hurt their son. That’s some sick [expletive],” read Joe Gorga’s social media comment.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Believed That Her Late Parents Helped Her Find Luis Ruelas in a 2023 Interview

Giudice shared she thinks she receives signs from her parents in a 2023 interview on “Sherri,” alongside Ruelas. She stated that she believes her parents sent her Ruelas following her 2020 divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

“I lost both my parents. And I pray to both of my parents. Someone said ‘If you want something, you should ask your parents, they’ll help you,’” said Giudice. “So I looked up in the sky, three weeks [before I met Ruelas] and I poured my guts out to my parents. I’m like, ‘Ma, Papa, send me a guy you ever wanted from me. And more.”

She also stated that she met Ruelas on the same Jersey Shore street where she prayed to her late parents.