Teresa Giudice Addresses Rumors About Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice addressed rumors regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, on the July 13 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister. On July 3, People magazine reported that the pair “have separated after 27 years of marriage.” The Agency CEO and the “Halloween” star took to their respective Instagram accounts on July 3 to address the matter. According to their statement, “[a]ny rumors of [them] divorcing are untrue.” They shared, however, that they went through difficulty in their marriage over the past year.

While recording the July 13 “Namaste B$tches” episode, Pfeister referenced that some RHOBH fans believe Richards and her friend, country singer Morgan Wade, 28, might be romantically linked and stated that they may “have these matching tattoos.” Giudice seemed skeptical when Pfeister said there are rumors Wade and Richards wear matching rings.

“Really? I mean, I don’t know. I mean, listen, I don’t know, and if that’s the case, listen, I want — hopefully Kyle to be happy, I want Mauricio to be happy. And I wish their family the best,” said Giudice.

When Pfeister asked Giudice if she felt that Richards had a sexual preference for women when they co-starred together during the first season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered in 2021, Giudice replied, “No.” She referenced that Umansky visited Richards during the production of the show.

“She filmed with us that night … and in the morning, she came back, walk of shame, because she spent the night with Mauricio because he was in town while we were there for ‘The Ultimate Girls Trip.’ Which was awesome,” stated Giudice.

Giudice also stated that she wanted to reach out to the RHOBH star when she saw the reports about her separation. She said, however, that she believed that Richards may “want to be left alone when stuff like that is going on.”

Kyle Richards Commented on Rumors Regarding Morgan Wade

Richards addressed rumors regarding her and Wade’s friendship during a conversation with the paparazzi on July 11, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, the “Halloween Ends” actress, who was with her former RHOBH castmate, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, stated that she and the 28-year-old have a platonic relationship. She asserted that she and Wade “are very good friends.”

Richards also seemed to acknowledge that she and Wade have “matching tattoos.” She noted, however, that she and Arroyave also “have matching tattoos.”

Teresa Giudice Addressed Rumors About Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas in June 2023

Giudice addressed rumors that she has been having relationship issues with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, on the June 21 episode of “Namaste B$tches.” As fans are aware, the couple wed in August 2022 after two years of dating. While recording the June 21 podcast episode, Giudice stated that she “love[s] and adore[s] [Ruelas] so much” and asserted that “nothing is shaky” about her marriage.

“Maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” quipped the mother of four.

She also encouraged her fans to visit her social media accounts to get more insight into her relationship with Ruelas. In addition, Giudice denied claims that she would fabricate relationship issues for an RHONJ storyline.

“I don’t want to put that out there. I don’t need a storyline like that, I have a lot going on in my life,” said Giudice.

The upcoming fourteenth season of RHONJ is not yet in production.