Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Devastating Baby Update

Former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Monica Garcia has lost her baby. She shared the sad news in a candid Instagram post on April 28.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do,” she began.

“Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect. “There is no heartbeat” I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed. I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between,” Garcia, 40, added.

She went on to thank her “amazing support system” as well as her fans.

Garcia announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child while chatting with Nick Viall on the April 11 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. Garcia has four daughters, Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Fowler. Her new boyfriend’s name is Braxton.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Monica Garcia’s Baby Update

On Viall’s podcast, Garcia said that her pregnancy was “so scary” because she had been on birth control and didn’t think she could possibly conceive. At the time, she was seven weeks along.

Fans were excited for Garcia when she shared her baby news, but are heartbroken after learning that the pregnancy wasn’t viable.

“There is nothing harder to hear than those words, I heard them at 38 weeks and I am still devastated,” one person wrote.

“Oh Monica! I am so sorry! Those are some of these worst words to hear, I’ve heard them also. You’re not alone. Take time to process and grieve. Sending you love and healing,” someone else added.

“Happened to us last month at 15 weeks. It is the most devastating words someone can hear. Sorry for your heartbreak,” a third comment read.

“Oh I am so sorry. My heart is broken for you. Sending you all the love, prayers and healing vibes your way,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Monica Garcia Was ‘Freaked Out’ to Learn She Was Pregnant at Age 40

Garcia hadn’t been planning on having any more children, and she expressed such on “The Viall Files.”

“Honestly, we were both in shock, but he has been incredible,” she said. “I thought I was done,” she continued, adding, “It was a complete shock. And we’d had many discussions about kids and he was like, ‘You have four girls and, you know, that’s fine.'”

“We didn’t ever plan on really having kids. And then the second we found out, he just was so protective and so caring and he just dove into research. Because he’s like, ‘I know nothing about any of this, or pregnancy or babies.’ … He’s been honestly wonderful. Wonderful,” she said.

Garcia was a full-time star on season 4 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” She was let go by Bravo after just one season.

“The news is out that we are going to have a cooling-off period,” executive producer Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I think the reunion is the chance to come out [and] say why you did what you did on the season. It’s the Supreme Court of public opinion. And so Monica had the opportunity, not only to explain herself to the audience but way more importantly, in this case, to the other women. And I don’t think she successfully swayed any of them to her side,” Cohen added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ OG Goes on Pause