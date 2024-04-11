Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Surprise Pregnancy With Baby No. 5

Monica Garcia is pregnant.

The former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star announced her unexpected pregnancy news during an April 11, 2024 appearance on “The Viall Files.”

Garcia, 40, was stunned to find out she was seven weeks pregnant after going to the doctor for an unrelated ailment a few weeks ago. “I’m pregnant and it’s crazy,” she told Viall on his podcast. “It’s so scary.”

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant,'” she said, adding that she bawled her eyes out when she received the news. “I’m like … there’s no way. I’m on birth control.’ By all means, I should not be pregnant.”

Monica Garcia Did Not Reveal the Identity of Her Baby’s Father

The father of Garcia’s fifth child has not been named, but the former Bravo star told Viall she’s been dating him for the past year. Garcia met her mystery beau while filming RHOSLC scenes at an excursion site in Utah last year. “Honestly, we were both in shock, but he has been incredible,” she told Viall of her baby’s father.

Garcia said her boyfriend is 10 years younger than her, and she admitted she is “freaked out” about having a baby in her 40s. ‘I thought I was done [having kids],” she shared.

She noted that she told her 29-year-old boyfriend about the pregnancy by phoning him from an airplane.

“I did him so dirty when I told him,” Garcia admitted. “I was leaving on a work trip. And I was on the plane and he was like, ‘I love you so much.’ And I was like, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And then my phone…boom. So yeah, that’s how I told him. But it worked out because I was so scared of his answer. So then I was like, airplane mode. He had time to process and then he was like, and then I could deal with his responses. But he’s been great. He’s been very like, ‘whatever you decide I support.'”

Garcia’s mother, Linda Darnell, with whom she has a volatile relationship, has not commented on the pregnancy news as of this writing.

Monica Garcia’s Daughters Appeared With Her on RHOSLC

Garcia shares four daughters, Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Fowler. Her eldest daughter was adopted by Fowler when she was a baby. “I got pregnant very young, I married her father at the time,” Garcia shared in an RHOSLC confessional, per People. “I started dating Mike when Bri was one. So that has always been Dad.”

In October 2024, Garcia finalized her divorce from Fowler. The mom of four was granted sole legal and physical custody of their daughters, the US Sun reported at the time.

Speaking with E! News, Garcia shared that she has a good co-parenting relationship with her ex. “He calls and checks on me. I am the mother of his children, and we’ll always love and respect each other because of that,” she said.

Garcia’s life as a single, struggling mom was a central storyline during her lone season on RHOSLC. Her daughters appeared with her in several RHOSLC scenes at their home and at a Greek Easter brunch held at Angie Katsanevas’ house.

On the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” Garcia was unmasked as the mastermind of Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that tormented the rest of cast for years. Co-star Heather Gay called her out on camera, and Garcia was not asked back to the show for season 5.

