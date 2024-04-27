‘Real Housewives’ OG Goes on Pause

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is taking a pause from her podcast following the death of her mother.

“I have chosen to temporarily remove my divorce podcast as a result of an overwhelming response and an influx of messages that have converged with the most significant loss of my life,” Frankel wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 24. “It is impossible for me to grieve and process both of these traumatic events at the same time,” she continued.

Frankel is referring to her new podcast series titled “Just B Divorced,” in which she candidly speaks about her marriage to Jason Hoppy and their divorce.

“The unforeseen circumstances and the reaction to this triggering topic has confirmed how important this conversation is. In the coming weeks, we will continue this dialogue to help you navigate your challenging divorce journeys. I love you all and am so grateful to you for supporting me in both areas,” she added.

Frankel announced the death of her mom, Bernadette Birk, in an Instagram post uploaded on April 20. Birk died following a battle with lung cancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Called Out a Publication for ‘Fake News’

After sharing her decision to take some time to grieve the loss of her mom, ET published an article that claimed there was “backlash” over Frankel’s podcast. She sent the outlet a couple of direct messages and shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories.

Take down your article as there has been no backlash and you can do better than to misrepresent a situation. My podcast was at the top of the charts and the demand and questions is overwhelming during a time of trauma. You reporting otherwise is irresponsible at best.

It’s fake news at worst,” Frankel wrote.

“People are suffering in divorce and I want to help them. I simply cannot at this time. I will tolerate a lot but not being misrepresented. You’re catching me at the wrong time in my life for this misrepresentation. I deserve an apology. The media needs to do better than to just make up their own version of events in 2024,” she added.

It appears as though ET has made changes to the original post in the time since.

Fans Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Comments on Reddit

Shortly after Frankel laid into ET, hundreds of Bravo fans took to Reddit to respond. The feedback, however, was not positive.

“I totally get why she’s not posting any new episodes for a while, but she’s handling the podcast situation terribly. An instagram post explaining that she’s taking a break would’ve been so much less stressful for her than taking down the previously released episodes and hitting out at – admittedly trash – news outlets. Even saying nothing about it would’ve been easier for her, people would’ve understood,” one person wrote.

“Even if there was a backlash….who cares? People are entitled to not like your opinion or care what you or have to say. She wants so bad to be a hero, she thought did it with the ‘reckoning’ that never was. Now she is trying to do it with her divorce,” someone else added.

“B needs to put her sword down for a second and take a breath. She’s fighting with herself at this point. She’s had a hell of a week, it’s time to just stand still right now. I hope she can see that,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Feels ‘Totally Free’ After Quitting Franchise