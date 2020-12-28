Real Housewives Member To Exit The Show

It looks like there will be one less champagne flute to hold during Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In an Instagram Live recorded late Sunday night, Monique Samuels announced that she would not be returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said during the Instagram live. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back.”

Samuels continued, “And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Samuels was a member of The Real Housewives of Potomac during seasons 2-5.

Monique Samuels Was Offered a Contract for Season 6

Even though Samuels has decided not to return, she did confirm that she was offered a contract for Season Six. During a recent live stream, she answered a question responding to rumors that she had been fired from the show. In response, Samuels said, “Contracts have been sent out and that rumor is not true.”

However, Samuels’ exit from the show may not be a surprise for some. During an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Samuels revealed that she almost quit the show during Season 5. “That thought actually came about, and it went even further than being a thought, I’ll just put it like that,” Samuels said about potentially quitting. “But I ultimately decided that, as long as I could feel comfortable continuing my filming and show my journey, as long as that was in a comfortable environment for myself, then that’s what I wanted to do and that’s what I decided to do.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member Said She Would Not Come Back if Monique Samuels Returned

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Candiace Dillard stated that she would not return to The Real Housewives of Potomac as long as Samuels was still employed. During this season, the two had a major falling out that resulted in a physical altercation.

“I will not film with her, I will not work with her — I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me,” Dillard said about Samuels during the podcast. “And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”

Dillard also blasted Samuels’ new music video for her song, Drag Queens. “This could have all been resolved with a few conversations and a few choice words,” Dillard said. “And instead, she’s doing a music video. You want to ride the wave because you think that you’re winning because you’ve got 25 sick fans that are cheering you on.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives of New York Star Reveals New Plastic Surgery