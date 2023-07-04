Kyle Richards Appears to Address Morgan Wade Affair Rumors

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have spoken out following a report that they have separated after 27 years of marriage.

For weeks, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has left the internet confused with her lack of posts with her husband. More recently, some have started to question Richards’ relationship with her friend, singer Morgan Wade. As social media has been buzzing with rumors that Richards has embarked on an affair with Wade, she and Umansky addressed such in their joint statement.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing or untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the couple said in a joint statement posted on social media.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support,” the statement concluded, signed by both Richards and Umansky.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Have Noticed That Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Have Been Hanging Out a Lot

According to Page Six, fans have been speculating about Richards’ friendship with Wade for weeks. Based on what Richards has shared on social media, some have even questioned where Umansky has been; he hasn’t made an appearance on her Instagram grid (save for an ad) since 2022.

From there, some fan accounts on Instagram started pointed out some things that suggested that Richards and Wade’s friendship may have been something more. For example, the FaceReality16 Instagram account did a “deep dive” on Richards and Umansky, which fueled speculation; a “K” tattoo on Wade’s arm and similar rings worn by the two gal pals.

Richards and Umansky are attempting to curb the chatter in their statement, making it clear that there was “no wrongdoing” in their marriage, which takes an affair by either party off the table. Although the couple didn’t outwardly deny Wade’s involvement in Richards’ life beyond just being a friend, they did choose to include one line that is clearly pointed at the ongoing chatter.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they wrote.

Mauricio Umansky & Kyle Richards Are Still Living Together & Have Been Spending Time Together

Over the past week, Richards and Umansky have been together on more than one occasion. Prior to the news of their challenging year hitting the internet, Richards shared a post on her Instagram Stories of the two on a hike together.

Hours after the news broke, a photo that appears to show Richards and Umansky having dinner together in Aspen was posted on social media.

A source told People magazine, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together (Richards has a fourth daughter from a previous marriage).

READ NEXT: Allison DuBois Predicts Future of Kyle Richards’ Marriage in 2010