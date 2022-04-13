NeNe Leakes Exclaims She Doesn’t Want to Be ‘Abused’ Anymore

NeNe Leakes has been making some bold claims on social media lately as she recently stated on Twitter that she’s being “blacklisted” and “abused” after her departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Leakes is synonymous with the “Real Housewives” and is often considered one of the most iconic housewives ever across all franchises.

On April 12, Leakes wrote on Twitter, “They always Blacklist you when you tell the truth.” Shortly afterward, she added, “Stop harassing me, my business and my family! Stop having me followed, stop blacklisting black women for speaking the truth, stop paying off attorneys to not file discrimination claims! STOP IT.”

The tweets came about a week after Leakes updated her Twitter bio to read, “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS.” She also added, “BLACKLISTED” to her Instagram bio and posted a series of text images on her Instagram. The white text on a black background stated, “Support Black Women.”

Leakes Retweeted Several Fans Who Shared & Discussed a Video of Kandi Burruss Speaking on Leakes’ Claims

@PopCulture Please provide receipts… when has Nene mention Kandi? The lies y’all tell! Another attempt to gain viewers off @NeNeLeakes name! Rating are dry why talk about Nene! thanks @ATLien https://t.co/YxdY3Ab23N — Jean (@Jean45680093) April 12, 2022

Leakes announced that she was leaving RHOA for good after season 12 and since then hasn’t appeared on other shows. Leakes also gave a bit more context in her retweets, as she shared a tweet from a fan who wrote, “Everything you have stated has come to pass . Now they are just trying to save face by having certain talent publicly refute your claims . And they are given bones to stay quiet .”

Leakes also shared a video tweeted by someone of her former co-star Kandi Burruss, who is promoting her newest spinoff “Kandi & the Gang,” speaking about Leakes and Leakes’ accusations. Burruss said she disagreed with Leakes’ boycott of Bravo and Leakes retweeted a fan who said she never shaded Burruss and accused the “Kandi & the Gang” star of using Leakes’ name for publicity.

Burruss previously said in March 2022 that she disagreed with Leakes’ claims that Bravo and Andy Cohen are racist. According to Insider, Burruss said, “Realistically, I don’t agree. Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” and went on to point out that Leakes mentioned to everyone that she was “the highest-paid on our show.”

Leakes Left the Bravo Show in the Fall of 2020 & Has Been on a Campaign to Boycott the Network Since

In the fall of 2020, Leakes announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after season 12 over what she said were failed contract negotiations. Shortly afterward, the Bravo OG began accusing Bravo and Andy Cohen of racism and discrimination and called for a boycott of the network. On December 21, 2020, she wrote on Twitter, “Y’all ready to start this boycott yet?” She said:

What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchises and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.

After Wendy Williams discussed Leakes’ departure from RHOA on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Leakes put Williams on blast and accused her of being on cocaine, then called Williams and Cohen “you ole cocaine head and you ole racist.” Since then, she has continued calling on her fans to boycott Bravo and to call out the network for what she said were discriminatory actions taken against her during her time on the show, as Vulture reported.

