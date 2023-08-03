NeNe Leakes Shares Message for Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes had some kind words for Andy Cohen in an attempt at reconciliation during the second part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum’s interview with Carlos King on his podcast “Reality With the King.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Leakes shared a message for the Bravo head, telling him, “Heard you had two babies now. Congratulations, you have a girl. That’s amazing. Always knew you wanted to be a parent buttercup.”

Leakes said she doesn’t have “any hard feelings.” She explained, “I’m a Sagittarius, you know at some point I may be mad with you but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold a grudge forever. I’m also not an a** kisser… I will not kiss a**.”

NeNe Leakes Said She Didn’t Like That She & Andy Cohen Got to Such a Bad Place

During the podcast appearance, Leakes said she didn’t like that the relationship between her and Cohen had deteriorated to that extent. “I hate that we’re in this place,” she said. “I really wish [there] was a way to find our way back to each other because life is short and you just don’t wanna carry ill feelings for the rest of your life.”

She said it would be nice for the two of them to work through their issues even if they’ll never be best friends in the future. “It says a lot about a person when they can’t just say ‘Let’s just move on we’ll work through that moment and let’s just move on.’ Because I honestly don’t have any ill feelings,” she concluded.

NeNe Leakes Filed a Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo Before Dismissing It

Leakes’ comments came after she filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen arguing that they fostered a “corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.” The lawsuit was filed in April 2022, but it was later mutually dismissed in August 2022.

Court documents showed that Leakes chose to dismiss the discrimination lawsuit “without prejudice,” which leaves room for the RHOA alum to re-file the complaint in the future.

Despite the previous year’s lawsuit, Leakes told King on his podcast that she’d be open to returning to the show in the future. “I’ve always been open to working it out,” she said. “I’ve always been open to having a conversation. They have never wanted to have a conversation or they’ve never wanted to move forward in any kind of way.”

Leakes was an original star of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and became an icon in the Housewives franchise thanks to her time on the show in its first 7 seasons. She then took a break from RHOA until her return in 2017 for season 10. After season 12, she made the decision to leave the show once again and explained in a YouTube video that it had been an “exhausting” negotiation.

Leakes explained to King that she decided to leave because she was only being offered six episodes while other Housewives were offered 18 episodes. “I mean, shouldn’t I get more than six episodes?” she asked. “Like, why is it a phase-out when there’s other girls who are not the same complexion as me and started as an original housewife? … What did I do? Because I don’t know anything that I’ve done ever on this show that no other housewife in this franchise have not done. I’ve never done anything that no one else has done.”

