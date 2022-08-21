Andy Cohen Dragged by ‘Real Housewives’ Star in Scathing Tweet

A former “Real Housewives” star shared her feelings about Andy Cohen on Twitter — and it’s safe to say that she’s not thrilled with how things went down at the end of her run on the Atlanta franchise.

Nene Leakes was on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for several seasons. She was an OG, starring on seasons 1 through 7 before leaving and returning for seasons 10 through 12.

In September 2020, Leakes revealed that she was leaving the show.

“I have made the hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me,” she said in a video posted on YouTube. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides. I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” she added.

In April 2022, Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, amongst others, according to Page Six. In the court documents, Leakes made claims that the network tolerated racism and other “inappropriate behavior.”

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged,” court docs read.

Now, Leakes has gone after Cohen on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leakes Claimed That Cohen Felt She Was a ‘Threat to His Career’

Leakes took things a step further when she started tweeting about the things that she says she personally experienced. On August 10, 2022, Leakes made some bold claims on Twitter.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years I want to release these voice recordings so bad,” she tweeted.

Leakes then retweeted a message that was sent to her that mentioned Cohen by name.

“Andy used you until he wanted to kick you to the curb and then slander you so you couldn’t obtain any further work. It’s so disappointing and it is definitely different than how he treats other housewives he disagrees with or has parted ways with,” the fan’s tweet read.

In July 2022, Leakes — with whom Bravo is negotiating, according to Page Six — tweeted other tidbits.

“Everybody can see what they did to me! Nobody is stupid,” read one message.

“Just remember, abusers want power over their victims! They want to break you! Most abuse takes place behind closed doors (hint: this is why you don’t know or see everything) In the surface it looks fine right,” read another.

Many Fans Encouraged Leakes to Keep Her Feelings on the Matter off of Social Media

Leakes has received some feedback from fans on social media, many of whom commented on her August 10, 2022, tweet.

“You’re always been my top housewife, but stop. You’re the only housewife coming after Andy/ as much as he annoys me why doesn’t any other black housewife come after him? At the end of the day babe, you let your ego and fame get in the way,” one person commented.

“You’re a black woman that had were on television for awhile entertaining us and you got to big for yourself once you did glee. Remember you should of humble yourself for a little and then move on to bigger things rather than burning your bridges before you crossed,” someone else said.

“STOP USING SOCIAL MEDIA FOR THIS. YOU ARE SABOTAGING YOURSELF AT THIS POINT. KEEP IN IN COURT. GETTING HARDER TO ROOT FOR YOU WHEN YOU VENT ONLINE THIS AS IT IS DETREMENTAL [sic] ONLY TO YOU,” a third tweet read.

READ NEXT: 2 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Slam Their Castmate During Interview