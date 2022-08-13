2 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Slam Their Castmate During Interview

A “Real Housewives” feud doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

Caroline Brooks and Caroline Stanbury aren’t huge fans of Chanel Ayan and expressed such during a chat with Page Six. The “Real Housewives of Dubai” have had their differences throughout their first season of filming and it seems things aren’t getting resolved any time soon.

Nina Ali, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, Ayan, Brooks, and Stanbury have already filmed their first reunion — and the drama is expected to hit a fever pitch. In an interview with Today, Ayan said that Stanbury is a “hater.” There are all kinds of issues the women have with one another that were expected to come out when they sat down to chat with Andy Cohen as the moderator.

One thing that doesn’t seem to be getting any better, however, is Stanbury and Ayan’s relationship — and it sounds like Brooks has taken a side, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stanbury Isn’t a Fan of Ayan

If you’ve been watching the new season of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” you probably know that Stanbury was upset when Ayan showed up to her engagement party wearing what Stanbury referred to as a wedding dress.

Stanbury approached Ayan during the party and essentially yelled at her for wearing a dress with a train. Ayan defended herself and said that everyone is wearing white — which was Stanbury’s request. She pointed out that other people also looked like they were wearing wedding dresses.

The back-and-forth caused a major rift that doesn’t appear to be getting better.

“I did understand the assignment. I was told, ‘Wear white.’ I did f****** wear white. You know if I’m going to show up at any party, I’m always overdressed and I always look good. It’s not my problem if you’re coming underdressed,” Ayan told Page Six of her ensemble by Amato Couture.

“My intention was to look good and to feel good and be fabulous and be sexy and be stunning. All of that!” she added.

But Stanbury hasn’t really let it go.

“I think Chanel is Chanel, and, you know, I think she doesn’t think before she speaks particularly,” she told Page Six.

Brooks Had Harsher Words for Her Co-Star

Brooks didn’t hold back when talking about Ayan with Page Six.

“Chanel has the brain capacity of a 5-year-old is what she meant to say, but she was just being polite because she’s British. I’m not. I’m American. I’m rude,” she told the outlet.

As for why there’s this big rift with Ayan, Stanbury thinks another Housewife is to blame.

“We bonded from the first day we met actually, and we’d been friends before, and I think Lesa didn’t want that to happen at all, so every time we’d be out, there’d be a behind-the-scenes call to say to her and me, saying that the other one said something,” she said.

Milan told Today that she thinks that Stanbury is “intimidated” by her and Ayan. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Stanbury thinks “Ayan feeds off of Lesa.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Has its First Official Crossover Amid Cast Shakeup