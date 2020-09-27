NeNe Leakes Accuses Bravo of Forcing Her Off RHOA

In a Tweet on September 26, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes claimed that Bravo forced her off the show.

According to Us Weekly, a fan wrote to Leakes on Twitter, “It sounds like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?’ In response, Leakes wrote, “They definitely did.”

They definitely did — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

On September 26, Leakes also Tweeted, “@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit. Well I can’t wait to tell my truths. I hope I get just as much respect.” This Tweet was in reference to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp revealing to her followers that her contract wasn’t renewed for next season.

In an Instagram video, Mellencamp announced her departure from the show. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on,” Mellencamp said.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Leakes Announced Her Exit From the Show in a YouTube Video

During a September 17 YouTube video, Leakes announced that she would be departing from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Leakes revealed that she wouldn’t be on Season 13 of the show because she was unable to reach a deal with the network. “There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said in the video. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

Leakes continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.” Leakes has been on the show since its first season and has been a fan-favorite among the Bravo audience for years. Many fans seemed sad to see Leakes go. One user wrote in the comment section of her YouTube video, “I’m not watching at all.. if you are not on the Atlanta housewives… I’m done.” Another fan wrote, “There is NO reason to watch the show without NeNe Leakes. When they see the rating drop…then they(Bravo)will know…they should have paid the money. Lets see who they will scapegoat for the drama. Watch how BORING …the show will be. Im not even going to waste my time……the news will tell all.”

Bravo Said That They ‘Wish NeNe the Best’

In a statement given to Us Weekly, Bravo said that they “wished NeNe the best.” In the statement, Bravo said, “We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Some of Leakes’ fellow Real Housewives posted tributes to her on their social media pages. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posted a photo of her and Leakes to her Instagram page on September 18, writing in the caption, “It was love at first sight with @neneleakes & me. The tallest & the smallest of the OG’s… we laugh until we cry … You are a pioneer in the Housewives world. I love you and wish you the best in your next endeavors … which I know will be many❤️ cheers my friend 🥂”

