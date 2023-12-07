Nicky Hilton Offers Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Pictures of Husband & Children

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kathy Hilton‘s daughter, Nicky Hilton, uploaded pictures of her family on her Instagram account, as reported by People magazine.

On November 26, the socialite uploaded a series of photos that showed her, her husband, James Rothschild, and their three children, Lily-Grace Victoria, Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, and their youngest child, enjoying their Thanksgiving. The photos featured Hilton, her husband, and their children spending time at a beach. In addition, Kathy Hilton was photographed holding a statue of a turkey in front of a set table. Nicky Hilton also opted to include a picture of Teddy’s Christmas list, wherein she requested a Barbie doll, Shopkins, and a toy from the drugstore, CVS.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Nicky Hilton and her family.

“Your family is so cute, Nicky 🥰,” wrote a fan.

“Such a classy family🙌❤️Love this family❤️,” commented a different person.

Other fans shared that they appreciated Teddy’s requests for Christmas presents.

“‘CVS toy’ – like from the drugstore? If so, that’s hilarious. 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Teddys list! CVS and grocery! Obsessed,” added another.

“I’m quite impressed by Teddy’s Christmas list! She covered the basics and clearly wasn’t greedy! Too cute!” shared a different person.

Paris Hilton Welcomed Her Second Child in November 2023

Nicky Hilton’s older sister, Paris Hilton, and her husband, Carter Reum, revealed they had their second child, London, via surrogate, in November 2023. In a November 27 interview on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” Paris Hilton shared that she has a sense of contentment now that she is a mother of two.

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete. With my little baby boy [Phoenix] and my little baby girl. We’re just over the moon,” said the reality television star.

The “Paris in Love” personality also went on to say that she is “loving [her] mom era.”

“I’m just so happy, so at peace. So grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together. And I just couldn’t imagine anything else. And I’m over the moon with everything,” said the reality television star.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2023, Nicky Hilton shared she enjoys seeing her sister as a mother.

“It’s really sweet to see her in this new chapter of mommyhood,” said the 40-year-old.

She also noted that her children have interacted with Paris Hilton’s 11-month-old son, Phoenix.

“She brought Phoenix to New York for this trip. So My kids have been having playdates, everyday after school and they love their baby cousin,” said Nicky Hilton.

Kyle Richards Is Concerned About Her Relationship With Kathy Hilton

After appearing in several seasons of RHOBH, Kathy Hilton decided to not star in the show’s 13th season, which premiered in October 2023. During an appearance on the November 10 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards shared that her relationship with her eldest sister improved after RHOBH season 12. The “Halloween Ends” actress noted, however, that she believed she would not be able to make amends with Kathy Hilton while she was filming RHOBH season 13. She shared she was worried that some of her remarks about Kathy Hilton during the production of the show’s 13th season may worsen their relationship.

“Now I’m stressed that, you know ‘What did I say in the moments where I thought we were done?’ Because I don’t want that to kick everything up. And ruin my relationship again,” said Richards. “So that scares me … It’s so hard with my family. Because I’m like, ‘Are they going to understand?’ I don’t want everything to have to be like, ’That’s it. We’re done.’ Like, why can’t we, you know, have an argument and make up like normal people? Just be upset with each other for a day or two.”